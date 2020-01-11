PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Bill Belichick Refused to Let Josh McDaniels Move up His Head-Coaching Interviews

Devon Clements

After having three head-coaching interviews scheduled for this week, Saturday has come and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has only been a part of one of those interviews. His lone interview was with the Cleveland Browns on Friday. 

McDaniels was scheduled to meet with the Panthers on Tuesday and the Giants on Wednesday. But when Tuesday came, Carolina had already hired Matt Rhule to be their head coach, and New York had hired Joe Judge. So why was McDaniels not given an opportunity to speak with those organizations before they made their hires? According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, it may have had to do with the fact that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to let McDaniels move up his interviews to earlier in the week. 

"Despite New England being eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round Saturday night, multiple sources from teams that had requested interviews with McDaniels said Belichick would not relent to move up their window to speak with McDaniels in the immediate days following that defeat," La Canfora wrote Saturday morning. "Brady's future is very much in limbo, with the 43-year old quarterback contemplating playing elsewhere in 2020, sources said, which would make retaining McDaniels even more paramount as there is no set replacement on staff and Brady has been in one offense his entire career.

"At the same time, Belichick was advocating for Judge for the Giants job, knowing that they couldn't hire both him and McDaniels. The Browns, Giants, and Panthers all requested interviews with McDaniels at the conclusion of the regular season. Belichick would not allow McDaniels to meet the Panthers on Monday, the same day Judge was interviewing with the Giants; Baylor coach Matt Rhule met with the Panthers on Tuesday and was hired by Wednesday."

La Canfora continued on by saying that McDaniels could have been hired by Panthers owner David Tepper had their interview taken place earlier in the week, but because it wasn't and Carolina did not want to lose out on Rhule, they proceeded to hire Rhule.

"The Panthers were extremely high on McDaniels, sources said, and had his interview been before Rhule's it is quite possible owner David Tepper would have acted to quickly hire him as well. That was not the case – McDaniels and Rhule are both represented by Athlete's First – and Rhule was hired by Tuesday with the Giants not wanting to risk losing Judge to Mississippi State or McDaniels to go elsewhere, they hired Judge within hours of the Panthers landing Rhule, whom New York sought to interview on Tuesday."

Genius Belichick at it again. New England's head coach knew, if this report is to be believed as fact, the longer he forced McDaniels to hold off on his head-coaching interviews, the less chance he had of getting one of those jobs. Because McDaniels' interview with Cleveland was on Friday, Belichick could do nothing to prevent that meeting from proceeding. 

With Brady's potential departure from New England looming, Belichick knows if he wants any chance of retaining Brady he needs to keep McDaniels on his staff. McDaniels and Brady have grown very close over the years, and one would think Brady would not want to have to deal with a new Patriots offensive coordinator in 2020. 

This weekend, we are expected to hear if McDaniels will become the head coach of the Browns. If he does, then Belichick's efforts earlier in the week will have been done in vein. But if McDaniels doesn't get the job, Belichick will have put his team one step closer to keeping their 42-year-old QB.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

A Patriots staffer not named Nick Caserio could follow Josh McDaniels to Cleveland and become a part of the Browns' front office.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Julian Edelman won the 2019 Ed Block Courage award for showing courage, sportsmanship, and for being a source of inspirations to his teammates.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

A report Friday morning points towards a lot of momentum for Josh McDaniels to sign with the Browns as their next head coach.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Julian Edelman Will Need Offseason Surgeries on Shoulder, Knee

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who battled through injuries during the second half of the 2019 season, will require surgery this offseason to repair some of those ailments.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels Embarks For Browns Interview First Thing Friday Morning

A report says that Josh McDaniels will board Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's plane first thing Friday morning for his head-coaching interview with the organization.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Advice Did Bill Belichick Give Joe Judge? 'Just Be Yourself'

Bill Belichick gave two words of advice to Joe Judge as he takes on the next chapter of his coaching career as the head coach of the New York Giants.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Joe Judge Learned From Coaching Under Bill Belichick

Giants head coach Joe Judge explained during his introductory press conference in the Big Apple what he learned while coaching under Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Could Joe Judge Make This Patriots Staffer His Defensive Coordinator in New York?

One report on Wednesday suggests that Giants head coach Joe Judge may ask this Patriots staffer to become his defensive coordinator in the Big Apple.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Joe Judge 'Blew Everyone Away' During His 'Tremendous' Interview With Giants

Former special teams coordinator Joe Judge backed up a recommendation from Bill Belichick with an interview that reportedly "blew everyone away."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Why Did Josh McDaniels Ditch the Colts at the Altar? the Answer May Surprise You

The reason that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went back to the Patriots in the final hour in 2018 may not be for the reason you think.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe