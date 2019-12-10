Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Bengals Employee Claims Patriots Had Camera Aimed At Bengals' Sideline for 1st Quarter

Devon Clements

On Monday afternoon, it was reported that the NFL was investigating the New England Patriots for allegedly filming the Cincinnati Bengals' play calls from the press box during their game against the Cleveland Browns, per Dianna Russini of ESPN. While the Patriots claimed they were filming in the press box for their "Do Your Job" series, one Bengals employee claims New England's video cameras weren't just filming a Patriots advance scout. 

According to Russini, a source shared with her that a Bengals employee was watching the Patriots videographer/cameraman who identified himself as a Robert Kraft employee. That Cincinnati employee kept an eye on the Kraft employee's monitor, and saw that the shot was of the Bengals' coaches and staff on the sideline for the entire first quarter of Sunday's game. 

Once that was seen, the Bengals employee notified media relations, who then proceeded to have Bengals security interview the Kraft videographer, which was also taped. The Kraft cameraman asked if they could just delete the footage and it all be forgotten. 

A source also told Russini that a guy was interviewing a Patriots pro scout before the game, but that was over when the game started. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his weekly interview on WEEI's afternoon show "OMF" was asked about this entire situation, and explained that even though he has zero involvement with the Kraft video production crew, he believes, to the best of his knowledge, that his football team is "100 percent" in compliance with any and all NFL rules. 

“Yeah, I heard about this and evidently this is our production people on the TV show that were there and I have absolutely nothing to do, we have absolutely nothing to do with anything that they produce or direct or shoot," he said. "I have never even seen any of their tapes or anything else. This is something that we 100 percent have zero involvement with. This is something you’d have to talk to the production people about and what they were doing, or whatever it was. We have never seen anything that they’ve shot, other than what has come down on TV.

"Again, from a football standpoint we absolutely know what the rules are and we are 100 percent in compliance to the best of my knowledge of every single rule that we’re responsible for. What another part of the organization does or doesn’t do as part of their, whether it is game presentation or TV shows, I have no idea what that is.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

Here we go again. Maybe this will help unify the team together. We can only hope.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

Devon Clements
2 1

The Patriots find themselves under league investigation following an alleged videotaping incident that took place in the press box.

The Patriots Fell Victim to One of the Worst Officiated Games of the 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg
2 1

In case you had forgotten how poor the officiating was in the Patriots' Week 14 loss, let us walk you through some of the worst calls from that game.

'We're on to Cincinnati' Mantra Will Be Resurrected After Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Devon Clements
2 1

The Chiefs came out to play, but the referees didn't, which gave the Patriots their second loss in as many weeks.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

BJ Shea
13 2

A rematch of last year's epic AFC Championship game will take place in Week 14.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino
1 0

Handing out grades to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their performances during the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Max McAuliffe
0

Here are some instant observations during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Week 14.

Jake Bailey Sets Franchise Record in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Sarah Weisberg
0

The rookie is showing his value with the Patriots every game, but his performance in Week 14 put him above the rest.

Patriots' Inactives Show a Locked-and-Loaded roster for Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Devon Clements
0

None of the six Patriots players listed as questionable heading into their Week 14 game are out against the Chiefs.

Chiefs' Equipment Sent to New Jersey; Team in Jeopardy of Having to Forfeit vs. Patriots

Devon Clements
0

The equipment should show up in Foxboro on time. But if it isn't, the Chiefs would have to forfeit their Week 14 game against the Patriots.

Patriots Offense Needs to Show up vs. Chiefs If They Want to Avoid 2nd Straight Loss

Sarah Weisberg
0

A pregame of report of what Patriots need to do to avoid second straight loss in as many weeks.