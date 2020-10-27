Bill Belichick Continues To Support Cam Newton

It hasn't been a fun two weeks for Cam Newton. He has churned out some of the worst performances of his career. But his head coach still has his back.

On Monday Bill Belichick appeared on WEEI and continued to give Newton his support.

“I think he’s our best player there, so again there are other problems offensively," Belichick said. "There are things we need to do better and that is what we’re going to work on. I think we have our best players out there. We just have to find a way to be more productive. We have been at times, but we certainly weren’t yesterday, and we need to see if we can improve that.”

Despite having the nickname "Superman" Newton has been anything but super recently. In his last two games he has thrown for 255 yards, zero touchdowns and five interceptions. It has been tough to watch. Newton just doesn't look like he is capable of leading this team.

In Week 7 Newton was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham and it seemed as though he might have lost his starting job. But then after the game, Bill Belichick said that Newton was "absolutely" the starter moving forward.

Newton isn't the only player struggling as Belichick mentioned.

Julian Edelman is having one of the worst seasons of his career. He has only started one game and has a measly 21 catches for 315 yards. Edelman hasn't even reached the end zone this season.

The running game hasn't done well either. Newton is still the team's leading rusher which isn't exactly what you want from your quarterback. Sony Michel has been unable to stay healthy and hasn't made an appearance since Week 3 (which ended up being his best game in 2020).

The Patriots are in a precarious position. If they end up losing to the Buffalo Bills they will be facing the heat as they stare down a 2-5 record. That would mean that New England would have to go virtually undefeated for the rest of the season in order to have a chance of making the playoffs. That seems like a far off dream with how the roster is currently constructed.

Despite the adversity, Belichick has shown that he has Newton's back. He is not yet ready to give up on the QB and throw Jarrett Stidham to the wolves.

However, time time could be running out for Newton. He needs to show that he can once again win games for New England.

The pressure is on the Patriots and the focus of the team's struggles will continue to be lasered in on Newton. If he wants to be the starter for the rest of the season, Newton has to start improving.