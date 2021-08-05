Belichick: Weather “Is What It Is”, There’s a “Long Way to Go” and More from Thursday’s Media Meet.

The Patriots head coach met with the media to discuss practicing in inclement weather, preparing for the team’s first preseason game, and the value of a beloved, long-time member of the Pats organization.

The New England Patriots are set to kick off their eighth of training camp practices. Prior to taking the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media via video conference.

Belichick began by stating that the Patriots will practice outdoors, despite the forecast for inclement weather. The team is expected to practice in pads for the second time in training camp.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Thursday morning’s media meet:

On the development Mac Jones:

“All of our players are making progress out there, and they should be. Mac is working hard…Everybody is getting better…But, there is a long way to go. We haven’t really started situational football yet. That’s the process and that’s where we are. We need to take it day-by-day and get the best production we can. That’s where all of our players are (including Mac Jones.)

On N’Keal Harry and having patience with his development:

“My focus on each player is to help them get better…to imrprove…help them contribute at the highest level for the team. That’s how I approach every player. Each situation is different, but our job as coach is to prepare our players as best we can.

On whether there is a running back competition:

“Not sure how that’s going to go. It depends on the players and how they perform. We’ve only had one day of true practice, so there is not a lot of a chance to evaluate. Especially for running backs, who rely on contact and strong line play to really show what they can do. But it is what it is. We’ll continue to work and take advantage of our opportunities.”

On the performance of Josh Uche in his first padded practice on Tuesday (8/3):

“Josh’s role will really be up to him ,but he’s performed well. One-on-one drills are a good chance to focus on individual techniques and drills. Some guys start faster than others. It’s great to take advantage of every chance that you get. But there is a long way to go. It’s hard to evaluate based on one or two plays. It’s a lot more than that.”

On his approach to the first preseason game:

“It’s still early. We will start worrying about the preseason game this weekend. Each situation is different, but right now, we are focused on finishing up our full week of training camp. We will evaluate over the weekend, and then set a course for preparation for Washington on Thursday (August 12.) It’s a tight window, but we will do the best we can.”

On how the players will prepare for the first preseason game:

“I’ve always approached each opportunity given as an opportunity to get better, and I try to teach that to our players. Whether it be a practice, or a preseason game…those are all opportunities. I hope that every player and every coach will fully take advantage of that. We need to go out there and do our best…build the level higher and work to improve for the next time.”

On the benefits of working in inclement weather:

“It looks like the field will be wet. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If it’s hot, it’s hot. If it’s not, that’s what it isWe don’t compete against the weather. Nothing really changes, it just allows us to work on good fundamentals…(especially) good ball control. Bad weather can force us to be more aware of being sharp. But ultimately. The offense battles the defense. We just focus on keeping our hands dry, sharpening our technique and making the minor adjustments to account for the weather. Our main goal is to execute our assignments. And hopefully that’s what we will accomplish in today’s practice.”

On the role of Nancy Meyer, Director of Scouting Administration for the New England Patriots who enters her 47th season with the franchise: