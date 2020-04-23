Check Out Bill Belichick's War Room For 2020 Draft

Over the past week or so we've had a chance to glimpse inside various at-home war rooms that head coach and general managers around the NFL have set up for the first ever NFL Draft set to take place on a virtual landscape.

Many of the war rooms include several televisions, desktops, tablets, laptops, and even the occasional mini-fridge.

But not all the war rooms are like that.

Take Bill Belichick for example; the New England Patriots' official Twitter account shared a photo taken of Belichick's war room for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set to start tonight. The photo shows what we've come to expect from the 68-year-old head coach: a man that is old school, and not technologically savvy.

The photo taken shows a whopping total of four pieces of technological equipment, along with Belichick's cute dog, Nike. The four pieces of equipment are three laptops and a cell phone, which seemingly looks ready to record him in his war room. He seems to be going with a mix of operating systems (i.e. Apple and Windows), which is a bit dicey, but one could be a reserve in case the other lags out during the draft.

Overall, Belichick doesn't have a whole lot of equipment for a man that leads the drafting room for New England. But keep in mind, this is the same head coach that coined the term "SnapFace" back in 2017.