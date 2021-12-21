Bills Place WR Cole Beasley on COVID-19/Reserve: What It Means For Patriots in Week Sixteen

With each passing day, COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the NFL, as the league’s COVID-19/Reserve list becomes more populated. As a result, several teams are facing the unenviable prospect of playing in their Week Sixteen matchups without at least one (if not, several) key members of their roster.



As the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills prepare for their post-Christmas contest on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, a game which may have significant implications on the fate of the AFC East, both teams find themselves feeling the effects from the virus’ Omicron variant surge.

Following New England’s placing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on COVID-19/reserve on Monday, the Bills placed slot receiver Cole Beasley on the list on Tuesday. While Bourne’s status for Sunday has yet to be determined, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoort reported that Beasley has, indeed, tested positive. As he is not vaccinated, Beasley will be out for the Pats-Bills Week Sixteen matchup. NFL rules require unvaccinated players to spend a mandatory 10 days on the COVID list after testing positive.

For Buffalo, Beasley’s loss is significant. The 32-year-old has 76 receptions for 640 yards and one touchdown in 2021. He is second on the Bills in receptions and yards, trailing only top wideout Stefon Diggs.

What It Potentially Means for Patriots

Both Beasley and tight end Dawson Knox are the primary targets of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, when utilizing the intermediate area of the field. When both teams last met in Week Thirteen, Patriots’ safety Kyle Dugger was absent due to his placement on COVID-19/Reserve. As a result, safety Adrian Phillips elevated his game to a level which allowed him to make Knox, Buffalo’s top tight end, a non-factor in the game. Phillips took away Knox’s ability to utilize the middle of the field, holding him to merely two catches for 14 yards. Phillips was credited with two pass break-ups on Knox, each of which significantly shifted the momentum in the Patriots’ favor.

With Knox controlled by Phillips, the Pats turned to slot corner Myles Bryant, in Dugger’s absence. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus was Buffalo’s receiver Cole Beasley. The Bills’ slot target was held to only one reception or 11 yards. However, Bryant made arguably the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory.

With Dugger back in the lineup for Sunday, the Patriots will have their full contingent of their three-safety base set, alongside Phillips and team captain Devin McCourty. In Beasley’s absence, New England’s defensive backfield may allocate additional resources to help defend Buffalo’s remaining offensive weapons. Fortunately for the Bills, they have several, including Diggs, Knox, Davis and veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders. Still, the Pats will have one fewer prolific target with which to contend in Week Sixteen.

The Patriots and Bills will hit the practice fields on Wednesday, in anticipation of their post-Christmas duel at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.