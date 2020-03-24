Tom Brady Details 'Exciting' But 'Very Emotional' Transition to Buccaneers

When Tom Brady's voice chimed in during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, you could hear the excitement.

"It's an exciting moment for me in my life," Brady said in regards to him now being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, while also noting that he is taking each step of his new venture day-by-day.

It's no surprise Brady is excited. After two decades, a man who reportedly felt he wasn't fully appreciated by his former employer now has a chance to get the superstar treatment like many other players have gotten and continue to get from their respective teams across the league. But even though the future Hall of Fame quarterback could have easily held a grudge against the Patriots, he didn't convey that in the least bit during his first conference call as a Buccaneer.

"There’s nobody that has been a bigger fan of the Patriots than me," Brady emphasized when asked if leaving New England - and not pursuing a new contract with them - was what he wanted. "I have nothing but total respect and love, and I’m so grateful to Mr. Kraft and the organization and coach Belichick and all the coaches and obviously all my teammates. It’s been a lot of days responding to incredible text messages from teammates, from former teammates, from just a lot of the great people that I’ve met over the years."

While Brady was reluctant to answer in detail any Patriots-related questions that were directed at him, he did discuss how emotional the process has been for him over the past week, specifically when it came to the close relationships he has with players and coaches in New England.

"Things in life can change, you’ve got to be able to adapt and evolve, and with each of those changes comes different opportunities to learn and grow, and that’s where I’m at," he said. "Anytime you leave somewhere it’s very emotional, the transition I would say is very emotional with a lot of guys that I’ve talked to that I shared the field with because the relationships are what matter most to me."

After 20 years, nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, there's not a chance that it would be an easy, emotionless process for Brady. He's a tremendous player that may be an even better teammate, and cherishes the relationships he has formed during his time in the NFL. That's why bidding farewell to some of the friends he won't see as much anymore can bring along a strong wave of emotions.

For Brady, joining Tampa Bay allows for a fresh start, one that is unfortunately being hampered by an infectious disease outbreak. Nevertheless, you could hear Brady's excitement in getting to meet his new teammates, something he mentioned several times during the 30-minute call. It's only then that he can finally start building chemistry with them, and they will get to see firsthand what a unique and genuine person he really is.

The Tuesday morning conference call was just another reminder for New Englanders as to what Brady brings to the table: competitiveness, professionalism, and a team-first mentality. It's something that resonated in him as a Patriot and will continue to resonate in him as a Buccaneer. Those are also some of the same things that Patriots fans love and will miss about Tom Brady as he departs on his new adventure.