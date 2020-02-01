'The Great Brady Heist' Gives A Fresh Look At Tom Brady's International Jersey Scandal

Airing on Fox Sports at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday is a fresh look at one of the infamous backstories to Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady's missing jersey.

The film, which is presented by Fox Sports Films and is produced by NFL Films in association with Religion of Sports, gives a new perspective on the international whodunit case that ensued the Patriots' improbable comeback win over the Falcons back in 2017. The viewer gets to see never-before-seen footage of what went on in the locker room after the Super Bowl, which helps explain how the F.B.I. ended up tracking down not just one of Brady's jerseys, but two, all the way down in Mexico City.

One of the most captivating parts of the film isn't the NFL Films footage of the Super Bowl, though. But rather the interview the film shows with the jersey thief himself: Martin Ortega.

'The Great Brady Heist' doesn't just give the viewer the timeline of events between the jersey going missing and it's recovery, but it also explains, through interviews, Ortega's motive behind stealing some of the most unique memorabilia you can find on the planet. While seeing this the viewer can't help but to think about why Ortega, who did not get charged for stealing the jersey, chose to speak about the embarrassing, slimy incident in front of a camera.

"I think (Martin) had some genuine contrition and wanted to express that," said Gotham Chopra, who is the executive producer for the film and the co-founder of Religion of Sports. "And really I think the same fascination that led him to steal the jersey in the first place is probably what prompted him to agree to the interview; he couldn’t resist the chance of being a part of the drama of it all."

Whether Ortega was genuinely seeking forgiveness or wanted to relive the situation for the rush, one thing was made clear in the film: Martin Ortega was a normal guy who made some incredibly poor choices while attending the NFL's biggest event.

That is evident is one of the final scenes of the film, which encapsulates Martin with his wife, Conchita, who says that she will stand by her husband no matter what. The two of them then walk away from the camera holding hands together as they stroll through a park.

"(Martin) was very open to what he did, and was very much hoping to put that part of his life or personality aside," said senior vice president of Fox Sports Films, Michael Tolajian. "In our society now there is so much conflict and fingers being pointed and blame in politics and society and things like. In this very light, not-so-heavy story the idea of forgiveness and perspective is in the film and I think is kind of a nice message, whether it was Tom (Brady) forgiving Martin, or Martin's wife accepting him and standing by him."

As one of his former co-workers explains in the film, Ortega, who attended every Super Bowl regularly for the company he worked for, was more a fan than a journalist. That becomes evident through visuals we see of his home, which had countless selfies, jerseys and helmets in it, some of which were autographed. And as a guy who bought and sold memorabilia as a side hobby, Ortega's choice to steal Brady's jersey boiled down to one simple reason:

He wanted something that no one else had.

That drive to get something unique, along with his idolization of football and the players involved, is something Ortega admittedly says in the film is very close to, or is, an addiction. That caused him to steal not just Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey, but also his jersey from Super Bowl XLIX and Von Miller's helmet from Super Bowl 50, all of which he eventually handed over to authorities.

Luckily, Ortega found one of the most respectful, kindhearted players in the league to steal from in Brady. The SBLI jersey had incredible sentimental value to Brady because of him winning his 5th Super Bowl, the way in which the Super Bowl was won, and the fact that his family was there as a whole for the first time that entire season, including his mother, who hadn't attended a game at all that season as she was battling breast cancer. But in the end, the now-42 year old didn't want to press charges, he just wanted the jersey back. No harm, no foul.

The film ends with a touching moment that I will not spoil, but puts a perfect ending to the wild goose chase. 'The Great Brady Heist' combs over a story that has already been covered, but with new twists and exciting info that has never been shared publicly before. Between NFL Films' footage of Super Bowl LI and interviews with Ortega, Brady, and others, 'The Great Brady Heist' gives the viewer something new to learn, which offers a new perspective on an old story.

Check out other content Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, is involved with at www.religionofsports.com.