PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

WATCH: Sneak Peak of 'THE GREAT BRADY HEIST' Released by FOX Sports

Devon Clements

One of the interesting backstories to the New England Patriots' improbable win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI was the disappearance of quarterback Tom Brady's jersey after the game. The story of the jersey's whereabouts takes you down into Mexico and into the same household that Brady's Super Bowl XLIX resided for some time. 

FOX Sports released a sneak peak for their documentary called "THE GREAT BRADY HEIST," which shows the viewer who stole Brady's jersey right from his locker, and how/why he did. 

Take a look at the minute-long trailer: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could WR Danny Amendola Return to New England? https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/news/lions-danny-amendola-could-return-to-patriots-with-tom-brady

John Maakaron

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots O-Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia Has Retired

New England's offensive line coach Dante Scarnnechia has reportedly retired from the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Sad to hear that Larry Eisenhauer has passed away...https://www.patriots.com/news/former-boston-patriots-de-larry-eisenhauer-passes-away

Devon Clements

Roger Goodell Provides No Update on Investigation for Patriots' Videotaping Scandal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said about the Patriots-Bengals video scandal that "we're going to get it right," without providing an updated timeline.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on Loss of Kobe Bryant

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on the loss of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Joe Montana's Advice to Tom Brady: Don't Leave Patriots 'If You Don't Have To'

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana advised Patriots QB Tom Brady to stay in New England, as long as the circumstances permit it.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: "up to 8" Teams Interested in Signing Tom Brady This Offseason

Patriots quarterback Brady is rumored to have up to eight teams that would be interested in signing him this offseason when he becomes a free agent.

Devon Clements

Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Got Good-Luck Text From Tom Brady Ahead of SBLIV

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he received texts of encouragement from former teammate, Tom Brady, ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Not many times you'll openly hear a player say they don't want to play for the greatest coach of all-time... https://patriotswire.usatoday.com/2020/01/28/49ers-richard-sherman-lions-fa-patriots/

Devon Clements

Patriots No Longer in Jeopardy of Losing Monti Ossenfort

The Browns have hired Andrew Berry to be their new GM, which means the Patriots will not lose their director of college scouting, Monti Ossenfort.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe