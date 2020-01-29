WATCH: Sneak Peak of 'THE GREAT BRADY HEIST' Released by FOX Sports

One of the interesting backstories to the New England Patriots' improbable win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI was the disappearance of quarterback Tom Brady's jersey after the game. The story of the jersey's whereabouts takes you down into Mexico and into the same household that Brady's Super Bowl XLIX resided for some time.

FOX Sports released a sneak peak for their documentary called "THE GREAT BRADY HEIST," which shows the viewer who stole Brady's jersey right from his locker, and how/why he did.

Take a look at the minute-long trailer: