Tom Brady has made an announcement.

Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with his football future.

Brady announced on Instagram on Monday that he is launching a multi-platform content company called “199 Productions”.

“I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions.

When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project ‘Unseen Football.’ I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.

Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

The production company will release documentaries, feature films and TV shows. They already have projects lined up, which include “several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others,” according to Deadline Hollywood.

Here is what Deadline had to say about “199 Productions” first film, “Unseen Football”:

“The feature is described as a fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history. The docu will be a love letter to his sport and Brady will introduce innovative aspects of the game at every level – high school, college, NFL – isolating plays on screen and examining them from the cellular to the macro level. The doc will intensify the football experience by blowing it up to the big screen to immerse viewers in its most explosive and exciting moments.”

The film will be directed by Gotham Chopra, who most recently helped produce Fox Sports’ “The Great Brady Heist” and was the executive producer for Brady’s Facebook Watch series “Tom vs. Time”.

Brady’s decision to create this production company likely has nothing to do with his plans this offseason. Though he is dabbling more in Hollywood than he had prior, the 42-year-old has played a part in Hollywood’s antics from the East Coast for some time now. He is the co-founder of “Religion of Sports” and also had a cameo in Netflix’s “Living With Yourself”.