NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels Had ‘Deteriorating’ Relationship

We know some of the reported reasons why Tom Brady ended his two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. A fresh start, more respect, potentially more say in what happens on offense, to name a few. But one reason that has been reportedly been overlooked as to why Brady left the Patriots had to with his relationship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Brady and McDaniels had a “deteriorating” relationship, according to Gary Myers, who is well known for his work as an NFL columnist and as the man that wrote “Brady vs. Manning”.

Per Myers, Brady was “worn out” by McDaniels after all of their years together in New England.

McDaniels has been with the Patriots for 16 years, working his way up from a personal assistant to a coordinator role. Brady has been with him for every year he’s been in New England, which is a long time for two people to be working with each other. Bill Belichick and Brady have been together longer - having spent the past 20 years together- but McDaniels and Brady had a closer relationship because of their work together on offense.

In the end, Brady got sick of the same old way in Foxboro. Because of that, he turned a new leaf and started the next chapter of his career with a new team.