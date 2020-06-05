NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Might Have Joined Saints Had Drew Brees Retired

We know that once Tom Brady left the New England Patriots this offseason that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the 42-year-old quarterback reportedly had his eyes pegged on potentially joining another NFC South team early in the offseason.

Brady apparently had interest in signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. And the Saints were interested in Brady as well, if Drew Brees retired. But he didn't.

"Strange little quirk to this Drew Brees saga ... Had Brees retired, as he long opined about and strongly considered, I'm told Tom Brady had very serious interest in the Saints and vice versa," La Canfora penned on Twitter. "Brady was waiting and watching that closely. Would have been a very real possibility."

Brady joining the Saints is an interesting thought. New Orleans has a well-rounded team, and an excellent head coach in Sean Payton. So adding Brady into the mix would have given them similar, potentially slightly better production compared to with Brees under center. But that thought transpired into nothing more than that, because Brees - at age 41 - announced in mid February that he would be returning to play for his 19th NFL season.