Report: Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Previews Super Bowl Commercial
Devon Clements
It wasn't him trolling. And it wasn't him paying homage. Tom Brady's cryptic social media post last Thursday was just him sharing a teaser.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared Sunday morning that Brady's black and white photo that he shared on social media on Thursday was actually a preview to a Super Bowl ad he will be featured in on Sunday.
"Sources say the famous tweet actually previews a Super Bowl commercial that features Brady," Rapoport wrote.
It looks like we will have to wait in see which commercial Brady is a part of. In the end, the Patriots' quarterback wasn't trying to hint at his potential departure from New England, and he wasn't paying tribute to the late-Kobe Bryant. He was just promoting his brand by showing a still image from a commercial that he will be in during Super Bowl LIV.