Report: Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Previews Super Bowl Commercial

It wasn't him trolling. And it wasn't him paying homage. Tom Brady's cryptic social media post last Thursday was just him sharing a teaser.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared Sunday morning that Brady's black and white photo that he shared on social media on Thursday was actually a preview to a Super Bowl ad he will be featured in on Sunday.

"Sources say the famous tweet actually previews a Super Bowl commercial that features Brady," Rapoport wrote.

It looks like we will have to wait in see which commercial Brady is a part of. In the end, the Patriots' quarterback wasn't trying to hint at his potential departure from New England, and he wasn't paying tribute to the late-Kobe Bryant. He was just promoting his brand by showing a still image from a commercial that he will be in during Super Bowl LIV.