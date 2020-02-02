PatriotMaven
Report: Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Previews Super Bowl Commercial

Devon Clements

It wasn't him trolling. And it wasn't him paying homage. Tom Brady's cryptic social media post last Thursday was just him sharing a teaser. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared Sunday morning that Brady's black and white photo that he shared on social media on Thursday was actually a preview to a Super Bowl ad he will be featured in on Sunday. 

"Sources say the famous tweet actually previews a Super Bowl commercial that features Brady," Rapoport wrote. 

It looks like we will have to wait in see which commercial Brady is a part of. In the end, the Patriots' quarterback wasn't trying to hint at his potential departure from New England, and he wasn't paying tribute to the late-Kobe Bryant. He was just promoting his brand by showing a still image from a commercial that he will be in during Super Bowl LIV. 

Stephon Gilmore Wins Defensive Player of the Year Award

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wins the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

Reports: Chargers, Raiders to Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that will reportedly pursue quarterback Tom Brady when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Report: Patriots Willing to Give Tom Brady Excess of $30 million Per Year

The Patriots are reportedly willing to give quarterback Tom Brady $30+ million per year to stay in New England.

WATCH: Here's What Stephon Gilmore Said After Winning DPOY

Here's what Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had to say after accepting the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

Here's a look at what Kobe Bryant said to the Patriots when he visited them in OTAs back in 2018…

'The Great Brady Heist' Gives A Fresh Look At Tom Brady's International Jersey Scandal

WARNING: Spoilers are included in this review.

Patriots' Devin McCourty Explains Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said he heard first-hand from Tom Brady the meaning behind his cryptic social media post.

Devin McCourty Says It Was Plan All Week to Bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty recalled that it was the plan all week to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, which is contrary to what Butler and Eric Rowe said about the situation.

Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post May Have Been Kobe Bryant Tribute

An Instagram post by Tom Brady that many have speculated could be hinting at Brady's offseason decision could actually just be a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

WATCH: Tom Brady, Sony Michel Hilariously Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and running back Sony Michel read some mean tweets during Thursday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

