Report: Tom Brady Quickly Becoming 'Pied Piper' of Buccaneers

Because NFL teams have yet to meet face-to-face this offseason, one had to think it would be a little difficult for Tom Brady to assert himself as a leader in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' virtual meeting rooms. But we were wrong.

Brady has reportedly done just that, and has become the "Pied Piper" of the Buccaneers, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi.

"I was also told by another player, 'Look, he's not waiting. He is aggressive. He is becoming our leader. It's happening right now even though we are not together on a regular basis as a team in person,'" Giardi said late last week. "This is something I think all the Buccaneers are looking forward to when they finally get together on the field.

"Brady is the Pied Piper for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Giardi continued. "This isn't to disparage what Jameis Winston did there, but Brady is drawing all kinds of attention from his teammates for the energy that he is bringing not only in these workouts that he has organized. But also, I was told, he is lighting up the Zoom meetings ... intelligent questions, personality, engaging with teammates. This is exactly what they need."

Although Brady has been able to conduct private workouts with some of his teammates this offseason face-to-face, it's still impressive to see that he has been able to assert himself as a leader before training camp has even begun. That likely has to do with his resume, and his personality as someone who was a leader in New England for two decades.

As a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007, there are many players in Tampa's locker room that know if they want to win meaningful games that they must follow Brady's lead. Because of that, they have quickly acclimated to that idea, even if some of them have yet to meet Brady in person.