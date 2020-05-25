PatriotMaven
Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Wardrobe Malfunction During 'The Match'

Devon Clements

As if the rainy weather wasn't bad enough for the golfers during "Capital One's The Match: Champions For Charity" event on Sunday, Tom Brady also had a wardrobe malfunction that was reminiscent of a SpongeBob Squarepants episode. 

On Hole 7, Brady sunk an eagle shot from about 100 yards out from the green, which was an incredible feat, especially when considering he had been playing overall pretty poorly up until that point. 

But when Brady went to scoop his ball up from the hole, he bent over and ripped his pants right down the crack of his behind. 

After the match was over, Brady had a playful remark about the incident, claiming his pants wanted to practice social distancing during the match. 

The golf event raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. The event took place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and was a friendly competition between four of the greatest professional athletes to every play in their respective sports.

Here is what the PGA Tour website said the fundraising associated with the event will specifically go towards:

"Donations will be made to organizations working across multiple areas of need including DirectRelief.org, which equips health workers on the front lines with life-changing medical supplies; the American Red Cross, which is investing in blood treatment options and providing regional support to communities; Save Small Business, a grant-making initiative to help small business employers who are struggling due to the pandemic; and the ALL IN Challenge, an initiative that aims to eliminate food insecurity by providing food to those in need."

