Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself: Tom Brady Shows New Self While on Howard Stern

The first nationally broadcasted interview Tom Brady partook in as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was on Wednesday morning with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show. And for those who have listened to Brady carefully for the past 20 years, it was a bit refreshing.

The 42-year-old QB didn't hold back. The lengthy interview involved f-bombs and other expletives from Brady, him talking about his partying days in high school when he drank alcohol and smoked weed, and a bit more detail than we would have previously gotten from him about his time in New England.

The interview showed a bit of a coming of age for the greatest quarterback of all-time. After 20 years with the Patriots, which involved following strict guidelines under the "Patriot way" in which players are tight lipped and provide very little insight into their feelings and what goes on behind closed doors, joining Stern now as a member of the Buccaneers organization showed how Brady can undress a bit and be himself now that he isn't sitting in the shadow of Bill Belichick.

Speaking of Belichick, as much as Brady was open and honest about every question that was asked of him during the interview - whether it was about football, family, politics or race - there was one narrative he was consistent about despite being badgered for a different response, which was the relationship he had with his former head coach.

"So many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship, how (Belichick) felt about me," Brady said when asked about his relationship with Belichick.

Brady also noted that he held no resentment towards Belichick for not making him a Patriot for life, and was grateful for having Belichick as his head coach, as he helped Brady be the best player he could be.

Oh, and Brady isn't a fan of the question "Who needed the other more, Brady or Belichick?"

"I think it is a pretty shitty argument, actually," he said. "I can't do his job and he can't do mine."

The interview showed some of the reasons why Brady wanted to leave the Patriots and start a new chapter of his career elsewhere. While joining Tampa Bay presents new challenges on the field, in the meeting room and in the locker room for the future Hall of Fame QB who has seemingly done it all over his two-decade long career, being able to express himself without the worry of being chastised by his head coach was likely another factor in Brady ending his reign in New England. Bruce Arians is not Bill Belichick, and you can bet that is very refreshing for the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Wednesday's appearance on Howard Stern's radio show presented much of what we should come to expect from the veteran QB going forward: an open, honest, and much more elaborative Tom Brady.