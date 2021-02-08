Tom Brady Beats Odds Again, Wins 7th Championship

Tom Brady continues to re-write the record books, this time for winning his seventh championship at the age of 43. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV 31-9 in what was a surprisingly one-sided game.

For most of the night, Brady was on target, meanwhile the quarterback on the other sideline, Patrick Mahomes, was running for his life and throwing off-balance. That led to a 21-6 halftime score for the Buccaneers and an eventual victory, marking Tampa Bay's second ever Super Bowl win.

For Brady, who changed teams in the middle of a pandemic, there are so many reasons to be impressed by his performance. He completed 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The win for Brady made him the oldest player to win a Super Bowl, the first quarterback to ever start and win a championship in two different conferences, along with a bunch of other records of his own that he broke again.

Two of Brady's three touchdown passes were to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had the best Super Bowl performance of his career against the Chiefs. He caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Gronkowski and Brady have now connected for 14 postseason touchdowns, breaking the NFL record they were previously tied for first in with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The odds were against Brady and Gronkowski heading into the 2020 season. Based on their age and injury history (the latter more so pertaining to the future Hall of Fame tight end), it was very realistic to believe that both of them would have a bumpy road this season based on the fact that they were joining a new team after being in New England for so long.

However, after working out the kinks in the first half of the season, both players turned back the clocks during the final half of the regular season and into the postseason by putting up some of the best numbers of their historic careers. That in itself is phenomenal considering the odds that were against them.

So Brady cements his legacy by winning a seventh championship, which is the most won by any player or franchise in NFL history, along with his fifth Super Bowl MVP accolade. And he does it with some help from an old friend or two.

If you had questioned Brady's legacy among the greatest quarterbacks to ever to play in the NFL prior to Sunday night, then his performance in Super Bowl LV should have knocked some sense into you.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play. Period.