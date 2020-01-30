PatriotMaven
Devin McCourty Says Tom Brady's Future Won't Impact His Decision

Devon Clements

Though Tom Brady's looming free agency is grabbing headlines across the NFL, there are other major concerns the New England Patriots have other than the 42-year-old QB that can effect their future. 

Among the 20 free agents the Patriots are slated to have come Mar. 18 is safety and captain, Devin McCourty. At age-32, McCourty is coming off a career year and may have the option to play elsewhere in the NFL in 2020 if he so chooses to do so. 

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, it's hard to know if New England, who drafted McCourty with the no. 27 overall pick back in 2010, wants to re-sign an aging veteran whose best days could be behind him now. 

However, when speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry in Miami on Thursday, McCourty made one thing clear: 

Tom Brady's decision this offseason won't effect Devin McCourty's decision. 

Here is what McCourty said when asked by Perry if Brady's future would impact his decision: 

"It doesn't affect that," McCourty said. But I think one of the cool reasons of going back to your team is the guys that you have there," McCourty said. "So Tom changes that, Kyle Van Noy changes that, Elandon (Roberts) -- it's so many great relationships, so you gotta see how it works and also understand being a free agent means your individual process and go from there."

So, while having Brady back on the team would be an added bonus, his presence in New England or lack there of won't have an impact on McCourty's decision to re-sign with New England or play somewhere else in the league. 

Whichever team, whether it be the Patriots or someone else, is interested in McCourty has to understand one thing: he's a short-term rental. Mulling retirement is something the veteran safety has thought through for two years in a row, so who's to say that 2020 could be the last year he plays in the league? If he wants to rejoin New England, it will likely have to be on a hometown discount. With a projected $28 million in 2020 salary cap space, the Patriots will have to save where they can this offseason if they want to reload their roster, add an offensive weapon, and possibly retain Tom Brady. That means aging veterans like McCourty and special teams standout Matthew Slater will be on the bottom of the list in terms of who the team is willing to pay large amounts of money to. 

“We’ll see how it goes, McCourty said to Perry. "I think when you’re in the league for 10 years now you see how it’s a business... Is it a cool headline if I say I want to be back? Yeah, but that doesn’t really matter.”

If there is a contender in the league that needs strong play at the safety position for one year and have a lot of wiggle room in their salary cap, McCourty would be the perfect fit. 

However, the loyalty between the two-time Pro Bowler and the Patriots might help get a deal done to keep McCourty in New England this offseason. 

