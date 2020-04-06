Tom Brady Explains Decision to Leave Patriots in Players' Tribune Piece

The latest column written by an athlete in The Players' Tribune is from former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady opened up about the past two decades, reminiscing about when he got the call saying he was drafted by New England in 2000, speaking about the relationships he has formed inside the walls of Gillette Stadium, and explaining what's next as he embarks on this new path of his NFL journey.

In the piece was also an explanation as to why the future Hall of Fame quarterback decided to leave the Patriots. His explanation was much of what we expected: Brady feels like he still has something to prove, and starting fresh was a way to re-ignite the flame inside as he tries to do things he's never done before.

"Right now, though, I have things to prove to myself. The only way is through. If I don’t go for it, I’ll never know what I could have accomplished. Wanting to do something is different from actually doing it. If I stood at the bottom of a mountain, and told myself I could scale the highest peak, but then didn’t do anything about it, what’s the point of that?"

"I’ve had so many friends and teammates over the years who’ve come and gone. I was always the one guy who never had to move. As I said before, playing for one team for 20 years has been an amazing ride and experience. But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges. A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn’t been done yet. One isn’t necessarily better than another — they’re different, is all. Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard. And I know my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before."

At 42 years old, Brady still has a chip on his shoulder. Despite nine Super Bowl appearances, six championships and a 20-year career that can be broken down into two separate Hall of Fame careers, the former 6th round draft choice is out to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at a high level and win football games. But this time around he wants to do it in a different uniform and outside the shadow of Bill Belichick and the historic football team New England's head coach has created in Foxboro.

Aside from Brady's explanation for leaving the Patriots, his piece in The Players' Tribune was a great read for anyone that wants to get inside the mind of the former Patriots QB. It's one of the few times we have seen Brady open up about his adventure that has taken place since 2000, and it displays how grateful he is and humbled he has become because of the opportunities and support he received while a Patriot. To read his entire piece in The Players' Tribune, click here.