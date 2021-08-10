Breaking Down the Patriots First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021

The New England Patriots provide their first depth chart of 2021 ahead of their preseason opener against Washington at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Head coaches throughout the league will tell you time and time again that the first depth chart of the season means very little in the process of forming a 53-man roster in the NFL.

However, it does provide a snapshot of sorts as to how things stand at this stage of training camp.

Here is a look at the Patriots’ first unofficial depth chart of 2021, along with some hopefully helpful notes:

Credit: Patriots Media Relations

Offense

The majority of eyes will gravitate towards the quarterback position. With regard to this chart, there is no surprise here. The Patriots have Cam Newton listed as “QB1,” in accordance with the “Cam’s our starting quarterback” directive issued by Bill Belichick. Mac Jones is listed behind Newton as second on the chart. While Jones has been quite impressive in camp, thus far, Newton continues to perform at a level worthy of his holding onto the top spot.

Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are co-occupants of the third slot. Stidham has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of camp

Damien Harris and Sony Michel top the running back position. While Harris has been the consensus feature back in many roster projections, the former Georgia Bulldog has performed gallantly throughout training camp. Michel’s reintroduction of receiving out of the backfield into his repertoire has elevated his game, and thus his spot on the depth chart.

Jakob Johnson earns the distinction as being the team’s only designated fullback.

Atop the receiver list is newcomer Nelson Agholor and incumbent Jakobi Meyers. While N’Keal Harry has the breakout performer at the position as of late, Meyers reliability, and prowess in the slot makes him the logical choice as the other top option. Kristian Wilkerson, who has also been a camp standout, is listed alongside Kendrick Bourne, indicating that he has opened some eyes over the past few days.

At tight end, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are the headliners, as expected. However, Troy Fumagalli has parlayed a solid camp performance to earn a spot on the second tier, alongside Devin Asiasi. Veterans Matt LaCosse and David Wells round out the positional grouping.

Defense

The defensive front seven looks formidable, to say the least. Joining incumbent Lawrence Guy on the interior of the defensive are newcomers Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson. This is a clear indication that the Patriots are intent on improving their 26th-ranked run defense from 2020. Both Godchaux and Anderson are proficient in that department, and Deatrich Wise Jr. has repeatedly shown improvement in setting the edge during organized team drills.

Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Matt Judon lead the way at the linebacker position. When players with the caliber of Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Ja’Whaun Bentley are all listed below others on the depth chart, one can clearly see the prowess at the position.

Despite having been on PUP since the start of training camp, Stephon Gilmore again heads the chart at cornerback. There is no arguing that point. Prior to the start of camp, J.C. Jackson was the consensus starter at left corner. His performance, this far, has only solidified his hold on that spot.

In a bit of a surprise, veteran Dee Virgin is listed alongside Jalen Mills at right corner, only behind Gilmore. His camp performance has been more impressive than that of Joejuan Williams and Michael Jackson, Sr. Still, it might be indicative of the Patriots need for additional depth at the position.

Longtime captain Devin McCourty provides stability as the top option at free safety. Having had arguably the best camp performance of any Patriot to date, Adrian Phillips earns the starter’s spot at the strong. Kyle Dugger stands above the rest as the team’s third option on select packages.

Both Justin Bethel and Cody Davis are listed on the third tier at safety. However, each is likely to earn their roster spot based on their special teams prowess.

Special Teams

Although the legend of Quinn Nordin continues to grow, incumbent Nick Folk is still the primary option at kicker…at least, for now.

Jake Bailey is once again your top punter. That is expected to be the case for quite a long time.

While others continue to audition for the kick return spot, All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski is listed as the lead on both kick, and punt return duties.

Despite reports that he will miss some time to recover from a hand injury, long snapper Joe Cardona is listed atop the depth chart, alongside newcomer Brian Khoury.