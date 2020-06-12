Report: Antonio Brown Pleads No Contest to Felony Battery Charge

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown pleaded no contest to charges stemming from his felony battery charge that he received because of an altercation with a moving truck driver at Brown's home in Hollywood, FL last January, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Brown will not serve jail time, but he will have to serve two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a mandatory psych evaluation.

Carson Hancock - Brown's attorney - said the case was a civil dispute that led to an "overcharged case", per Wolfe. The case would have been settled earlier had it not been for COVID-19. Hancock also said that Antonio Brown is seeking a return to the NFL.

The charges on Brown were caused by a physical altercation between Brown, his trainer, Glenn Holt, and a moving company truck driver after Brown refused to pay a $4,000 fee to the moving company for their services. Court documents obtained by TMZ state that the moving company was hired by Brown to move his belongings from his home in California to his residence in Florida. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the company's truck, denting and doing paint damage to the vehicle, and also physically assaulted the driver of the car. After the truck driver left Brown's house in Hollywood, FL, he returned later once Brown had paid the moving company's fee.

However, when the driver returned and Brown still refused to pay for the damage done to the truck, another physical altercation ensued, which left the driver injured, the items in the back of the truck damage, and Brown's trainer, Holt, being arrested for a felony burglary with battery charge. Brown then had an arrest warrant issued for him once he refused to communicate with police, who wanted to speak with him about the incident.

Brown was granted bail from the Broward County Jail on Jan. 24 following a bond hearing that took place at the Broward County Courthouse. The bail, which included a $100,000 bond, with the total bond for the three charges on him being $110,000, required that Brown also get GPS monitoring, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing and a mental health evaluation.