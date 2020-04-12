PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Build Your Best NFL All-Time Squad Using Sports Illustrated's Model

Devon Clements

One of the best debate-friendly topics you can find on the internet is placing some of the all-time greatest athletes into money tiers and seeing what you concoct for a team using just $15. 

Sports Illustrated released their format for their topic on Saturday, placing some of the greatest football players of all-time into money tiers. Here is what their format looks like:

For us at PatriotMaven, we have to make sure we add every Patriots player possible, which is Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. So here is our team that we assembled using $15 and having Brady and Gronkowski on our squad:

- Tom Brady ($5)

- Rob Gronkowski ($3)

- Jerry Rice ($5)

- Larry Fitzgerald ($1)

- Marshall Faulk ($1)

Having Marshall Faulk in the $1 tier makes him a no-brainer to have on our team. With Brady, Gronkowski and Faulk on our team and with $6 remaining, we felt adding wideouts Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald were the best fits since we didn't want to have leave money on the table and there were no receivers in the $3 tier. Tim Brown could have been chosen in the $2 tier, but our desire to choose Rice - the best wide receiver of all-time - left us with only enough money to choose from the $1 tier, and Fitzgerald was on the only wideout in that tier. 

Who do you have on your team based on Sports Illustrated's format? Tell us in the comments sections below. And remember: You can only choose 1 QB, 2 WR, 1 TE, and 1 RB. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Trades Patriots Could Make to Acquire 3rd Overall Pick From Lions

Trading away two of their top veteran players and/or giving up significant draft capital could help the Patriots acquire the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots Doing Their Homework on Utah State QB Jordan Love

New England is doing their homework on a quarterback that could potentially be available when they draft in the first round.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Good draft insight from PFF

Max McAuliffe

Article on Markus Bailey, Patriots' Target

Max McAuliffe

Patrick Chung Shares His Thoughts on Today's World in The Players' Tribune

Football will be there when we get back, but we gotta make sure that everyone will be there to watch.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' QB Situation Ranks Near Bottom of NFL By Sports Illustrated

New England is only above the Broncos, Dolphins, Redskins and Jaguars.

Devon Clements

by

Jmurdock

Insight on Kenneth Murray, Potential Patriots' Target

Max McAuliffe

Notable Players Not Invited to NFL Draft

Max McAuliffe

Vegas’ Mock Draft: Who Do Oddsmakers Have Patriots Selecting?

We've seen the mock drafts formed by the opinionated, but how does Vegas have the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft playing out?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Connection is Why Brandin Cooks Was Traded to Texans

Wideout Brandin Cooks was traded to the Texans Thursday evening, and the trade went down due to his former ties in New England.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe