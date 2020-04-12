Build Your Best NFL All-Time Squad Using Sports Illustrated's Model

One of the best debate-friendly topics you can find on the internet is placing some of the all-time greatest athletes into money tiers and seeing what you concoct for a team using just $15.

Sports Illustrated released their format for their topic on Saturday, placing some of the greatest football players of all-time into money tiers. Here is what their format looks like:

For us at PatriotMaven, we have to make sure we add every Patriots player possible, which is Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. So here is our team that we assembled using $15 and having Brady and Gronkowski on our squad:

- Tom Brady ($5)

- Rob Gronkowski ($3)

- Jerry Rice ($5)

- Larry Fitzgerald ($1)

- Marshall Faulk ($1)

Having Marshall Faulk in the $1 tier makes him a no-brainer to have on our team. With Brady, Gronkowski and Faulk on our team and with $6 remaining, we felt adding wideouts Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald were the best fits since we didn't want to have leave money on the table and there were no receivers in the $3 tier. Tim Brown could have been chosen in the $2 tier, but our desire to choose Rice - the best wide receiver of all-time - left us with only enough money to choose from the $1 tier, and Fitzgerald was on the only wideout in that tier.

Who do you have on your team based on Sports Illustrated's format? Tell us in the comments sections below. And remember: You can only choose 1 QB, 2 WR, 1 TE, and 1 RB.