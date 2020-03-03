Joe Burrow Doesn't Like Being Compared to Tom Brady: 'Don't Do That to Me'

One of the greatest ways to understand what a college prospect will look like at the NFL level is pro comparisons. For some players, it's a blessing. For others, it's a curse.

For Joe Burrow, it's the latter.

As a quarterback that is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the former LSU quarterback is getting every type of praise in the book. However, there is one praise he's getting that he does not like and wishes it didn't exist: being compared to Tom Brady.

When on NFL Network on Tuesday, Burrow was told that some have compared him Brady. Burrow laughed, and asked for those comparisons to come to and end.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," he said. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me. Please."

That's a fair request by Burrow. Having not even played a snap yet in the NFL, being compared to the greatest quarterback of all-time will lead to incredibly high expectations, expectations that, based on history, won't be met. Winning six championships and being near or at the top of several all-time records in the NFL puts Brady in a league of his own, a league that Burrow doesn't deserve to be in, out of respect for Brady and for Burrow's sake. He did have one of the greatest seasons ever by a player in college football history. But we all know playing at the professional level is a different game.

Kudos for Burrow handling the comments on NFL Network the way he did. Nip those comparisons in the butt now. He still hasn't even been drafted yet.