Report: Former NFL WR Reche Caldwell Shot and Killed in Tampa
Devon Clements
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, FL on Saturday, TMZ confirmed with Caldwell's mother, Deborah.
Caldwell's mother tells us ... Reche -- real name Donald Caldwell -- was getting ready to take his girlfriend out on a date when he went back inside his home to grab a jacket.
Reche's GF says the former player was "ambushed" by a "couple of people" who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him.
We're told Reche was shot in the leg and chest -- and someone called 911.
Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe, Caldwell's mother tells us Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Caldwell played for the Patriots in 2006. During that season, he caught 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns. He played six total seasons in the NFL, four of them with the Chargers and his last with the Redskins. During his career he recorded 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.