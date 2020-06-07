PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Report: Former NFL WR Reche Caldwell Shot and Killed in Tampa

Devon Clements

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, FL on Saturday, TMZ confirmed with Caldwell's mother, Deborah. 

Caldwell's mother tells us ... Reche -- real name Donald Caldwell -- was getting ready to take his girlfriend out on a date when he went back inside his home to grab a jacket.

Reche's GF says the former player was "ambushed" by a "couple of people" who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him.

We're told Reche was shot in the leg and chest -- and someone called 911.

Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe, Caldwell's mother tells us Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Caldwell played for the Patriots in 2006. During that season, he caught 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns. He played six total seasons in the NFL, four of them with the Chargers and his last with the Redskins. During his career he recorded 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sad news: Former Patriot, Reche Caldwell was reported dead by family

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Are Officially Dead Last in NFL Cap Space

New England is the only team to not currently have over $1 million in available cap space.

Devon Clements

Report: Tom Brady Quickly Becoming 'Pied Piper' of Buccaneers

Brady has quickly become a leader that Buccaneers players look to because of his energetic and engaging personality.

Devon Clements

Report: Jarrett Stidham 'Has Been a Catalyst' For Throwing Sessions With Teammates

Stidham is leading the charge among the skill positions ahead of training camp.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Matthew Slater Praises Bill Belichick For Discourse With Players Amid Recent Events

"I think coach has a good, healthy understanding of the gravity of the situation and the times that we're living in."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Travis Etienne: A player to watch for Patriots' 2021 draft targets

Max McAuliffe

Great read on Stephon Gilmore's offseason training

Max McAuliffe

Patriots to Donate $1 Million to Local Social Justice Efforts

“Our eyes, ears and heart are open.”

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

McCourty Twins Say Drew Brees' Comments Were 'a Disgrace'

The McCourty twins continue to speak out against social injustice after Saints QB Drew Brees made a statement about kneeling during the national anthem.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Film Review: Adrian Phillips Can Be Impact Defender in More Ways Than One

Adrian Phillips could has the potential to be an impact defender for the Patriots in 2020.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe