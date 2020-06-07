Report: Former NFL WR Reche Caldwell Shot and Killed in Tampa

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, FL on Saturday, TMZ confirmed with Caldwell's mother, Deborah.

Caldwell's mother tells us ... Reche -- real name Donald Caldwell -- was getting ready to take his girlfriend out on a date when he went back inside his home to grab a jacket.

Reche's GF says the former player was "ambushed" by a "couple of people" who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him.

We're told Reche was shot in the leg and chest -- and someone called 911.

Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe, Caldwell's mother tells us Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.