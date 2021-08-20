The Cam Newton-Jakobi Meyers Connection Could Be ‘the Beginning of a Beautiful Patriots Friendship.’

In the waning moments of the 1942 classic film, Casablanca, Rick Blaine (played by screen legend Humphrey Bogart) is given a reprieve from his recent crime by police captain Louis Renault (played by Claude Rains). Surprised, but most of all grateful, Blaine expresses his gratitude to Renault, while uttering a line that has since become immortalized in the lexicon of pop culture.

“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship,” Blaine said as the two walked off together into the foggy night.

While Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field might not provide the same degree of dramatic backdrop as a World War II-era Moroccan airport, it might have given New England Patriots fans a glimpse of things to come for their offense in 2021.

On this foggy night in Pennsylvania, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton found receiver Jakobi Meyers on a well-placed play-action pass through zone coverage. Meyers maintained great body control as he ran along the side for the 28-yard touchdown.

In the long run, Thursday’s preseason contest between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will likely be a mere footnote in the story of the 2021 NFL season. Sandwiched between the preseason opener and closer, Philadelphia rested many of its starters as the two teams continued their preparations for the upcoming year. However, that should not be an indictment on the progress shown by several Patriots, including the blossoming connection between Newton and Meyers.

On Thursday evening, Newton turned in his most impressive performance of the Pats preseason to date. Albeit in a small sample size, he looked comfortable and in-rhythm while throwing the football. The 32-year-old navigated the pocket well, and kept his eyes downfield. He twice led the Pats’ starters into scoring territory, finishing the game 8-of-9 for 103 yards and the touchdown to Meyers.

Meyers was equally as impressive on the scoring strike, with his route-running, catch, and subsequent extension of the play. The North Carolina State product has been impressive throughout training camp, earning his reputation as one of New England’s most reliable receivers. He finished the 2020 season as New England’s leader in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Though he was used primarily on the outside, or in the slot, Meyers has routinely shown that he can be effective all over the formation, including in the backfield. Through several camp practices and two preseason games, Meyers has been the Pats number one receiver.

While Meyers’ skill and work-ethic are what make him a standout performer in New England’s offense, the synergy he shares with Newton might prove to be the catalyst for a breakout season in 2021. In 2020, the Pats often struggled to find offensive rhythm. This resulted in stalled drives, errant passes and much frustration among the players, coaches and the team’s fans.

Therefore, New England spent significant capital in the offseason to upgrade their passing game. Free agent additions such as receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, as well as tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, were brought in to provide adequate targets for both Newton, and first-round draft choice Mac Jones.

Despite a number of new options, Meyers is perhaps best-positioned to thrive due to his familiarity in Josh McDaniels’ offensive system. In addition, the kinship between he and Newton seems to exude a comfort that could lead to a productive relationship between the two on the field. When speaking to the media following Thursday’s preseason victory in Philadelphia, Meyers’ praised both McDaniels and Newton for their prowess in bringing that play to fruition.

“It was a great play call honestly by Josh [McDaniels],” Meyers said. “We saw how they were playing us so far on that first drive and the safety’s were just down. He called a good play and trusted me to have the ball in my hands and do something with it. I just had to make a good shake once I got it.”

When asked, Newton was equally as effusive in his praise for McDaniels’ trust in both he and Meyers on that play call. The Pats incumbent quarterback made it clear that they were all on the same page in reading the Eagles defense prior to the snap. Not only did they know what the Eagles were planning on doing, they were ready for McDaniels’ response.

“It was a lot of things we had benefited from this week because we practiced with them and we saw some things on film,” Newton told reporters following the game. “It’s all about in game adjustments at the end of the day. We got somewhat of a veteran group that understands how Coach McDaniels is. We just tried to go out there and execute as best as possible.”

While the relationship between Newton and Meyers still requires much growth (after all, it is only preseason) the seedlings are both notable and impressive. The duo seems intent on using a solid week of joint practices and practical game experience to forge a connection that could lead to significant points on the New England side of the scoreboard in 2021. Should they continue to read the defense and execute in sync with each other, the Patriots offense will be exponentially better than it was just one year ago.

Still, Meyers is prepared for every scenario. The 24-year-old wideout seems genuinely ready to work with Newton, as well as Jones. When asked specifically about the potential of New England’s quarterbacks (specifically Newton), he responded:

“I think Cam [Newton], Mac [Jones], all of us, I think we’re all getting better day by day honestly. It’s just that last year he [Newton] got the short end of the stick, just having to be thrown into the situation with no preseason and everything. Not like I’m trying to make excuses for him or anything but, I think this year is definitely a leap forward and I think we’re all growing as an offense and we’re all working towards putting a good product on the field for Miami [vs. Dolphins on September 12].”

As the Pats prepare for joint practices this week in Foxboro with the New York Giants, the connection between Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers should continue to build. Each will undoubtedly work on their individual skill, while cultivating the chemistry that is needed for any successful offense.

Of course, as with all relationships… ‘the fundamental things apply…as time goes by.’