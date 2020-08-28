Cam Newton's MVP Odds Improving With Season Inching Closer

Cam Newton has yet to officially earn the starting job in New England, but oddsmakers seem to be a little ahead of the curve.

The first-year Patriots quarterback currently boasts +3200 odds of winning the 2020 NFL MVP Award according to FanDuel, good for 12th-best from that outlet. Betting aggregate OddsChecker lists other major outlets’ odds for Newton taking home the award this year, with BetMGM’s +2500 representing the shortest odds and 888Spot being the only listed site not to list odds for him.

Newton is seen as the 11th favorite among oddsmakers with a 3.03% chance of winning his second MVP trophy in 2020, according to OddsChecker.

OddsChecker spokesperson Pete Watt said bettors are starting to see the writing on the wall in the Patriots’ quarterback battle.

“Cam Newton is set to start under center in New England having seemingly fought off the challenge of Jarrett Stidham,” Watt said. “It seems that bettors believe he will hit the ground running.”

13.11% of all MVP bets over the past month have backed Newton, second to only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since being named the 2015 NFL MVP, however, Newton has not made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro Team.

In Newton’s last 16 appearances – combining his 14 starts in 2018 with his two starts in 2019 – he has passed for 3,967 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 66.1% completion percentage and rushed for 486 yards and four touchdowns. He does, however, have a 6-10 record in those games with 14 interceptions and eight fumbles.

Coach Bill Belichick hasn’t named his starting quarterback for the Patriots’ Sept. 13 season-opener against the Miami Dolphins. Belichick didn’t even rule out a quarterback-by-committee plan for 2020 when asked during a press conference Aug. 19.

But if Newton’s supporters in betting pools are to get their money’s worth, the sooner he wins the job, the better.