SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Cam Newton's MVP Odds Improving With Season Inching Closer

Sam Connon

Cam Newton has yet to officially earn the starting job in New England, but oddsmakers seem to be a little ahead of the curve.

The first-year Patriots quarterback currently boasts +3200 odds of winning the 2020 NFL MVP Award according to FanDuel, good for 12th-best from that outlet. Betting aggregate OddsChecker lists other major outlets’ odds for Newton taking home the award this year, with BetMGM’s +2500 representing the shortest odds and 888Spot being the only listed site not to list odds for him.

Newton is seen as the 11th favorite among oddsmakers with a 3.03% chance of winning his second MVP trophy in 2020, according to OddsChecker.

OddsChecker spokesperson Pete Watt said bettors are starting to see the writing on the wall in the Patriots’ quarterback battle.

“Cam Newton is set to start under center in New England having seemingly fought off the challenge of Jarrett Stidham,” Watt said. “It seems that bettors believe he will hit the ground running.”

13.11% of all MVP bets over the past month have backed Newton, second to only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since being named the 2015 NFL MVP, however, Newton has not made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro Team.

In Newton’s last 16 appearances – combining his 14 starts in 2018 with his two starts in 2019 – he has passed for 3,967 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 66.1% completion percentage and rushed for 486 yards and four touchdowns. He does, however, have a 6-10 record in those games with 14 interceptions and eight fumbles.

Coach Bill Belichick hasn’t named his starting quarterback for the Patriots’ Sept. 13 season-opener against the Miami Dolphins. Belichick didn’t even rule out a quarterback-by-committee plan for 2020 when asked during a press conference Aug. 19.

But if Newton’s supporters in betting pools are to get their money’s worth, the sooner he wins the job, the better.

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin McCourty Feeling 'Hopeless' Due to Continued Social Injustice

McCourty has been struggling to come up with answers that would provide any relief to the current situation our country faces.

Sarah Jacobs

by

DevonClements

Bill Belichick Believes NFL and College Need to Have More Unified Rulebook

Belichick thinks it's too confusing for players, coaches and fans to have to deal with the vast differences in the rulebooks through the different levels of football.

Devon Clements

Join PatriotMaven+ Today and Get Exclusive Content!

PatriotMaven+ gives you a great bundle of exclusive content that you can't get anywhere else!

Devon Clements

Jarrett Stidham Still Competing For Starting QB Job Despite Injury Setback

The quarterback competition may already be over in New England, but Jarrett Stidham is still trying to show he's ahead of where he was last year.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Cam Newton Reacts to Jacob Blake Shooting

The MVP quarterback described the shooting as "disheartening" in a press conference Wednesday.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Why Patriots Should Steer Clear of Free-Agent S Earl Thomas

Thomas has all-world talent, but there are more reasons not pertaining to football that make him an odd fit for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here's Why Patriots Decided to Sign Veteran K Nick Folk

Belichick will let the performance of Folk and Rohrwasser speak for itself when it comes down to the newly created kicker competition.

Sarah Jacobs

'Absolutely Not': Cam Newton Not Calling Himself Patriots' QB1 Just Yet

Newton said he's enjoying the "therapeutic" process of learning the Patriots' system.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

RB Sony Michel (PUP) Present at Wednesday's Patriots Practice

Michel has been on the active/physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Check Out This Photo of Julian Edelman and Cam Newton as Superheroes

"Superman" Cam gets a makeover in this newest photoshopped image.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe