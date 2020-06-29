PatriotMaven
Patriots' Super Bowl Odds Increase After Cam Newton Signing

Devon Clements

The signing of Cam Newton on Sunday has many wondering if the New England Patriots will be better off with the former MVP as their starting quarterback. Oddsmakers have answered that question by updating some of their betting odds. 

Here are the updated betting odds for the Patriots following the signing of Cam Newton, per BetOnline. 

- Patriots Super Bowl odds went from 28/1 to 25/1.

- Patriots Conference Odds are unchanged at 12/1

- Patriots Division odds went from 17/10 (+170) to 13/10 (+130) and they are now tied with the Bills at 13/10. 

As for Newton, his MVP odds went up drastically, going from 100/1 to 40/1. 

If Newton is 100% healthy for the start of the 2020 season, he will absolutely compete for the starting quarterback job in New England. What helps him win the job is the fact that an unusual offseason has caused many players to miss out on working out with their teammates, which can impact their chemistry. While Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer have reportedly been working with some of New England's pass catchers this offseason, nothing compares to getting in that type of work at minicamps when all the players are present. But those were cancelled this year due to COVID-19. 

In the event that Newton were to have a strong grasp of the playbook and is healthy, the sky is the limit for what he can do with the Patriots. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would tailor an offense around Newton, and his creativity along with a strong offensive line and backfield means we could be looking at one of Newton's best seasons to-date. 

