Everything to Know About 'Capital One's The Match: Champions For Charity'

We have our first sporting event in what feels like ages taking place on Sunday.

Capital One is sponsoring "The Match: Champions For Charity", a golf event that will raise at least $10 million for COVID-19 relief. The event will take place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and is a friendly competition between four of the greatest professional athletes to every play in their respective sports.

Phil Mickelson and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning are scheduled to face off against Tiger Woods and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in an 18-hole match, which will be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN at 2 p.m. ET, with pre-match coverage available on the Bleacher Report App.

Each of the golfers will also be sporting their own customized golf carts during the event. The format will be best ball on the front-nine, and a modified alternate shot format on the back-nine, where each participant will tee off and then the team will play alternate shot from the selected drive

The golfers and WarnerMedia will make a collective $10 million donation toward COVID-19 relief, and the competition includes a partnership with the All In Challenge and additional on-course challenges for charity. Here is what the PGA Tour website said the fundraising associated with the event will specifically go towards:

"Fundraising associated with Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity will support national and local beneficiaries, aiming to help make an impact on many of the communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be made to organizations working across multiple areas of need including DirectRelief.org, which equips health workers on the front lines with life-changing medical supplies; the American Red Cross, which is investing in blood treatment options and providing regional support to communities; Save Small Business, a grant-making initiative to help small business employers who are struggling due to the pandemic; and the ALL IN Challenge, an initiative that aims to eliminate food insecurity by providing food to those in need.

"In partnership with the ALL IN Challenge, all four participants will have donated custom experiences that will raise millions towards the cause, with viewers having the ability to enter into a live raffle for ones featuring Woods and Mickelson during the telecast as well."

Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, released a statement in regards to what his hopes are for the event.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak," said Zucker. "We’re hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans."

