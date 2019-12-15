PatriotMaven
Report: Contract Extension Talks Between Nick Caserio, Patriots 'Have Gone Nowhere'

Devon Clements

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Houston Texans would stay put with the people they have in place in their front office, meaning they would not pursue a new general manager, specifically the New England Patriots' Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio. Even though Houston seemed like the no. 1 landing spot for Caserio in 2020, it doesn't seem like that will stop him from testing the waters next offseason. 

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, contract extension talks between Caserio and the Patriots "have gone nowhere," which is leads to Garafolo believing that Caserio will be a part of another organization's front office in 2020.

"The Patriots have tried to broach the possibility of an extension, and from what I gather have gotten nowhere with it. So (Caserio) is going to be on the market as a GM. I'm thinking he gets a job elsewhere."

Garafolo also mentioned that New England's Director of College Scouting Monti Ossenfort's contract will also be up in 2020 and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could pursue a head coaching job after the 2019 season, which means that three keys piece of the Patriots organization could be on the move next year. 

It seems that Caserio no longer wants to be with the Patriots organization and fully intends to try and pursue a job elsewhere in the league next year. New England could try to lock up Ossenfort and make him the new Director of Player Personnel, or they could try to bring a new/old face to fill the job. We shall see what their course of action is after the 2019 season. 

