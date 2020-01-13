Report: Patrick Chung Has Drug Charges Conditionally Dismissed

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who was indicted back in August on a felony charge for cocaine possession at his home in Meredith, NH, has had his charges conditionally dismissed by the state of New Hampshire, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter shared on Twitter a statement released by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, who explained what the conditions are for the dismissal of the charges:

The veteran safety must keep a clean record for two years, perform 40 hours of community service, comply to a periodic drug test, and waive his rights to a speedy trial and/or speedy indictment in the event that he fails to adhere to the aforementioned conditions.

Chung played the entire 2019 season despite having these charges on him by pushing back his court date until after the regular season.

During the 2019 season, Chung played in 13 games, recording 51 tackles, three passes defended and one tackle for loss. In the Patriots' Wild-Card game against the Titans, Chung injured his ankle in the first quarter and was unable to return to the team's 20-13 loss.