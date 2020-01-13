PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patrick Chung Has Drug Charges Conditionally Dismissed

Devon Clements

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who was indicted back in August on a felony charge for cocaine possession at his home in Meredith, NH, has had his charges conditionally dismissed by the state of New Hampshire, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. 

Schefter shared on Twitter a statement released by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, who explained what the conditions are for the dismissal of the charges:

EOL72OGWsAIbagg

The veteran safety must keep a clean record for two years, perform 40 hours of community service, comply to a periodic drug test, and waive his rights to a speedy trial and/or speedy indictment in the event that he fails to adhere to the aforementioned conditions. 

Chung played the entire 2019 season despite having these charges on him by pushing back his court date until after the regular season. 

During the 2019 season, Chung played in 13 games, recording 51 tackles, three passes defended and one tackle for loss. In the Patriots' Wild-Card game against the Titans, Chung injured his ankle in the first quarter and was unable to return to the team's 20-13 loss. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Julian Edelman Arrested, Cited For Misdemeanor Vandalism Saturday Night

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested in Beverly Hills Saturday night for jumping on the hood of a car and damaging the vehicle.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

Report: Julian Edelman Had Partially Torn Rib Cartilage Since Week 3

Patriots receiver, who dealt with a separated AC joint in his left shoulder and a knee injury during the 2019 season, also reportedly suffered a partially torn rib cartilage since the first month of the regular season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Didn't Get Browns' HC Job, Will Likely Stay with Patriots

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly hired Kevin Stefanksi to be their next head coach, which means the Patriots will likely retain Josh McDaniels.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Isn't out of Running for Browns' Head-Coaching Job Just Yet

Despite some reports that suggested Josh McDaniels may not be the top candidate any longer for the Browns' head-coaching job, the latest report hints at the Patriots' offensive coordinator being very much in the mix still to win the job.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' David Andrews Gives Optimistic Update About Returning Next Season

New England's starting center, David Andrews said he should be ready to go for the 2020 season after missing the entire 2019 season.

Devon Clements

Top 10 Plays of the Patriots' 2019 Season

A look at the top 10 plays of the 2019 season for the New England Patriots.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

A Patriots staffer not named Nick Caserio could follow Josh McDaniels to Cleveland and become a part of the Browns' front office.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Bill Belichick Refused to Let Josh McDaniels Move up His Head-Coaching Interviews

Bill Belichick refused to let Josh McDaniels move up his scheduled head-coaching interviews this week, which caused him to potentially miss out on at least two head-coaching jobs.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Julian Edelman won the 2019 Ed Block Courage award for showing courage, sportsmanship, and for being a source of inspirations to his teammates.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

A report Friday morning points towards a lot of momentum for Josh McDaniels to sign with the Browns as their next head coach.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe