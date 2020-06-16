PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Damien Harris Poised For Larger Workload

Sam Minton

There was a lot of intrigue when the New England Patriots selected Damien Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. New England already had Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White, but decided to keep building at the position.

Harris played his college ball at Alabama and got to play under Nick Saban. Numerous stars have come out of that school. While playing for the Crimson Tide, Harris racked up 3,070 yards and 23 touchdowns in four seasons. Also, Harris averaged over six yards per carry.

With a player of that caliber, it seemed as though Harris would get thrown into the Patriots offense right away. But that wasn't the case. Harris only appeared in two games in 2019. Now things have changed for the running back, as an opportunity for him to earn more playing time looks to be in play this upcoming season.

Last season Michel struggled to get going. He improved his yards and touchdowns totals from his rookie year, but his average yards per carry dropped to 3.7. Last month, Michel had offseason foot surgery that has his status for training camp in question. With changes likely being made to New England's offense due to a new quarterback taking over, Michel could miss some valuable time.

White already has his role as a pass-catching back locked down. He is more of a receiver than a running back at some points. The Patriots offense is likely to be much more balanced now that Tom Brady is gone, however, which means New England will probably be running the ball a lot more going forward.

Without Michel, your early-down running back candidates are Burkhead and Harris. Brandon Bolden is more of a special teams player than a running back you can rely on, so he won't be a big factor on early downs. So could Harris be in line for a larger workload during his sophomore campaign? The coaching staff's thoughts on Harris give an optimistic outlook on how he can help the Patriots moving forward. 

“Damien’s done a great job,” running back coach Ivan Fears said to ESPN's Mike Reiss last December. “He really has. Love to see him. I think he’s got a great future. I really do. I think he’s going to be a real good back in this league.

“(Harris) has done everything we’ve asked him to,” Fears added. “He’s working hard. He really is. He’s healthy, and everything’s going well. We just haven’t had the injuries we normally have at this position. We’ve been very healthy, and it’s kind of hard to carry five backs in the game, and we’ve got some guys that do a lot of work on special teams. Until he develops a role there, then he gets a chance to be part of that game-day roster.” 

The Patriots coaching staff has done a great job of finding talent. This is the organization that birthed , James White, Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson and Julian Edelman, to name a few. Now that Michel's status is in question it opens up an opportunity for Harris to get some more playing time. A battle in training camp between him and Burkhead is likely to take place. Both of these players have something to prove. 

So expect to see a lot more of Damien Harris in 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

"Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest?"

Devon Clements

by

Kerryd33

Patriots-Kaepernick: a strange fit

Max McAuliffe

Ranking Top Edge Rushers in AFC East in 2020

As we conclude our AFC East rankings series, we find out who might be the division's best edge rusher.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sam Minton

PatriotMaven Audible Edition: NFL Trainer/WRs Coach Drew Lieberman Joins the Show

This episode was published on Monday, June 15.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: 'Low Percentage Chance' Colin Kaepernick Signs With Patriots

"Especially given that we haven’t had a traditional offseason and training camp is going to be a real sort of hurry up crammed session."

Devon Clements

Mohamed Sanu is Ready to Make an Impact in Year 2 With Patriots

"You can expect the best version of Mohamed Sanu you have ever seen” in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots May Have Sparked Mohamed Sanu's Free-Agent Market in 2016

The Patriots' reported interest in the veteran pass-catcher may have helped Mohamed Sanu ink his first big NFL contract back in 2016.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Pat Friermuth is a dream prospect for New England

Max McAuliffe

Joejuan Williams: Learning From Patriots' Veteran DBs Has Been a 'Blessing'

"As a competitor you want to get out there and play but also you want to sit back and put your team in the best position."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Film Review: Beau Allen Looks to Replace Danny Shelton's Production at Nose Tackle

After not recording many snaps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Beau Allen looks to bounce back and replace Danny Shelton in the Patriots defense.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe