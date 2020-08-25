Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene Are Taking Each Day in Stride, and Together

The New England Patriots were forced to replace Tom Brady, but he isn't the only future Hall of Famer they are still finding a replacement for.

Last season, New England had one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL, which just so happen to be their first year without Rob Gronkowski. Now, the team seemingly addressed the tight end position by drafting two talented tight ends - Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene - in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Asiasi and Keene are tasked with trying to reinvigorate the position after a poor 2019 season. That is easier said than done.

This offseason has been a hectic time for all NFL players, but especially for rookies. They have had to adapt on the fly and adjust to the new way of life as an NFL player. Also, they have had to adjust to playing football in the middle of a pandemic.

Having a rookie at the same position can give you someone that you can lean on and help you continue to get better. That's why Asiasi is grateful to have Keene by his side during his first NFL training camp.

"[Dalton Keene] brings a lot to the table that complements the rest of the team's game, Asiasi said. "Being able to learn from him, being able to see the way he works and the way that he puts his best foot forward each and every day. It has been a pleasure to be working alongside him."

Asiasi is an interesting prospect coming off a great season at UCLA. In 2019, he had 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns. He appears to be someone who can make an impact in the passing game especially with Cam Newton at quarterback.

Then there is Keene, who seems like he could make more of an impact in the running game. He is a physical player who isn't afraid to put his head down and open some holes for ball carriers. With Dan Vitale opting out of the season, Keene could also line up at fullback.

Keene also spoke to the media on Monday and touched upon how he has enjoyed getting to work with Asiasi and how they had a relationship before they were drafted by New England.

"We were actually roommates at the combine so we got to know each other then and that was a really good jumpstart to our relationship," Keene said. "We're really comfortable with each other, we complement each other in a lot of different ways on the field and it's nice having a guy in the same shoes as you so you can help each other out. It helps with learning. It helps with competition."

With Matt LaCosse opting out of the season, there isn't a lot of competition at tight end for the Patriots. Ryan Izzo, who is entering his third year with the Patriots, is now the veteran of the group and could take the lead role early in the season. But based on the talent that both Asiasi and Keene possess, Izzo's role will likely dwindle as the season progresses.

The Patriots offense has always done well when they've had a quality duo at tight end. Aaron Hernandez and Gronkowski were incredible when they played together.

Can Keene and Asiasi have a similar impact? We'll just have to wait and see. But based on early impressions at camp, they are trending in the right direction.