SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayPatriotMaven+
Search

Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene Are Taking Each Day in Stride, and Together

Sam Minton

The New England Patriots were forced to replace Tom Brady, but he isn't the only future Hall of Famer they are still finding a replacement for. 

Last season, New England had one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL, which just so happen to be their first year without Rob Gronkowski. Now, the team seemingly addressed the tight end position by drafting two talented tight ends - Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene - in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Asiasi and Keene are tasked with trying to reinvigorate the position after a poor 2019 season. That is easier said than done.

This offseason has been a hectic time for all NFL players, but especially for rookies. They have had to adapt on the fly and adjust to the new way of life as an NFL player. Also, they have had to adjust to playing football in the middle of a pandemic.

Having a rookie at the same position can give you someone that you can lean on and help you continue to get better. That's why Asiasi is grateful to have Keene by his side during his first NFL training camp. 

"[Dalton Keene] brings a lot to the table that complements the rest of the team's game, Asiasi said. "Being able to learn from him, being able to see the way he works and the way that he puts his best foot forward each and every day. It has been a pleasure to be working alongside him."

Asiasi is an interesting prospect coming off a great season at UCLA. In 2019, he had 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns. He appears to be someone who can make an impact in the passing game especially with Cam Newton at quarterback.

Then there is Keene, who seems like he could make more of an impact in the running game. He is a physical player who isn't afraid to put his head down and open some holes for ball carriers. With Dan Vitale opting out of the season, Keene could also line up at fullback.

Keene also spoke to the media on Monday and touched upon how he has enjoyed getting to work with Asiasi and how they had a relationship before they were drafted by New England.

"We were actually roommates at the combine so we got to know each other then and that was a really good jumpstart to our relationship," Keene said. "We're really comfortable with each other, we complement each other in a lot of different ways on the field and it's nice having a guy in the same shoes as you so you can help each other out. It helps with learning. It helps with competition."

With Matt LaCosse opting out of the season, there isn't a lot of competition at tight end for the Patriots. Ryan Izzo, who is entering his third year with the Patriots, is now the veteran of the group and could take the lead role early in the season. But based on the talent that both Asiasi and Keene possess, Izzo's role will likely dwindle as the season progresses. 

The Patriots offense has always done well when they've had a quality duo at tight end. Aaron Hernandez and Gronkowski were incredible when they played together. 

Can Keene and Asiasi have a similar impact? We'll just have to wait and see. But based on early impressions at camp, they are trending in the right direction. 

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Damien Harris Run His Way to Top of Patriots' Backfield?

Many believe Harris to be the Patriots' best running back thus far this summer.

Max McAuliffe

by

OFD

New England Patriots 2020 Team Preview

Everything you need to know about the New England Patriots ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Devon Clements

Patriots Sign K Nick Folk, Rookie DT Michael Bennett

New England sparks a competition at the kicker position.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Fellow Navy Graduate Paul Quessenberry Draws Praise From Patriots LS Joe Cardona

Quessenberry and Cardona were part of the same graduating class at Navy.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

How Jarrett Stidham's Injury Impacts Patriots' QB Competition

Stidham needs to practice at full capacity ASAP if he wants a chance a winning the Week 1 starting job.

Devon Clements

by

Sully13931

Report: Patriots One of Several Teams Dealing With False-Positive COVID-19 Test Results

The Patriots had 11 players absent from Sunday's practice.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Report: Patriots Plan to Sign K Nick Folk Monday

The Patriots now have a kicker competition on their hands.

Devon Clements

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry, DT Xavier Williams, Cut TE Alex Ellis, DT Darius Kilgo

New England adds a little more depth to their young tight end room.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Adjust Lawrence Guy's Contract

Guy is entering his fourth season with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: Jarrett Stidham Suffers Hip Injury, Will Be 'Several Weeks' Before He's 100% Healthy

Stidham has struggled on the field during the first week of padded practice for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements