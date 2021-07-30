Different, But Same: Davon Godchaux Feeling At Home With Patriots

The former Dolphins’ defensive lineman is quickly seeing that life in New England is not all that dissimilar to his time in Miami.

As a free agent in the offseason of 2021, Godchaux was intent on making the best football decision for the future of his NFL career. Having spent the last four seasons as a key component of the Miami Dolphins defensive line, the 26-year-old had his share of potential suitors vying for his services. One, however, seemed to stand out above the rest…the New England Patriots.

When speaking with reporters on Thursday, Godchaux revealed that the Patriots reached out to him multiple times during the offseason’s free agency process. New England eventually signed Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million deal.

One of the most notable difficulties that the Patriots had defensively in 2020 was setting the edge to effectively stop the run. As such, the Pats found a solid scheme fit by adding former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The 26-year-old agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with New England.

Listed at 310-pounds, he is a bit smaller than the prototypical Patriots note tackle. However, Godchaux brings a level of versatility to the interior of the defensive line. Capable of playing all three tackle positions, he is likely to see the majority of his playing time in the middle.

Godchaux undoubtedly realized that he would be an ideal scheme fit in New England. With the departure of defensive tackle Adam Butler (ironically, to Miami), he figured to see substantial playing time alongside veteran linemen Lawrence Guy, and newcomers Henry Anderson and Montravious Adams.

Still, there was one element of playing in New England that apparently sealed the deal for Godchaux; playing for head coach Bill Belichick.

When asked about the familiarity of playing under Belichick (having played under former Pats assistant Brian Flores in Miami), the Pats’ potential man-in-the-Middleton 2021 sounds excited by the prospect:

“Of course coach Belichick,” Godchaux said. “He kind of speaks for himself, the program, historic program, one of the best, if not the best in the NFL. Same defense as down south I played in Miami. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Arriving in New England has been an eye-opening experience for Godchaux. While there are differences in the coaches’ respective approaches, there are also logistical and stylistic similarities in Flores’ Dolphins and Belichick’s Patriots.

“There’s some unique things in there down south, so it’s kind of similar, but I’m just kind of focusing on new things that they’re throwing at us,” Godchaux said. “Coach Belichick does a great job of getting his guys prepared pretty well. So I mean, coming in here in OTAs, getting acclimated and coming here to training camp, I’m ready to go, just getting used to it and getting my feet wet day by day.”

Despite it being very early in the process, Godchaux seems ‘locked in’ for life in New England. The weather might be a bit cooler, but the goal remains the same.

“It’s gonna be pretty good. Like I said, let’s put the pads on, let’s see how it goes, and I think that’s when the real football comes. That’s when you’re really gonna appreciate a big, disruptive nose tackle. When the pads come on, you see guys stopping the run, getting after the quarterback, that’s when you’re gonna appreciate real football.”

Davon Godchaux is sounding like a Patriot already.