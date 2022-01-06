Due Diligence: Patriots Work Out Trio During Final Week of the 2021 Regular Season

The New England Patriots host a free-agent offensive lineman for a workout on Monday, along with a pair of players on Tuesday.

As the New England Patriots prepare to travel south for their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, they continue to stay focused on keeping their roster stocked with quality players heading into Week Eighteen. They may also have a watchful eye on potential candidates for futures contracts.

Over the past two days, the Patriots have hosted offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, wide receiver Jaylen Smith and cornerback D.J. Daniel for workouts.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 314 pounds, Desjarlais is a sizable lineman. He attended the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. The 24-year-old earned invitations to rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. However, he opted for the Canadian Football League (CFL) after being selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

As a native of Belle River, Ontario, Desjarlais enjoyed his homecoming, winning the 107th Grey Cup during his first season. He was named a CFL Western All-Star during his second season. Desjarlais appeared in 32 career games for the Blue Bombers. In 2021, he started all 14 games at left guard, as Winnipeg’s line allowed the fewest sacks in the league.

Smith entered the League as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. During his 48 games with the Cardinals, he caught 152 passes for 2,505 yards and 15 touchdowns. He began his rookie year in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. The 24-year-old spent last summer with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. At 6-foot-2, 227-pounds, Smith provides good size for the position.

Daniel recorded 44 tackles and nine pass deflections over two seasons at the University of Georgia, after transferring from Georgia Military College. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent and was waived during training camp in August.

New England’s practice squad stands at 11. On Monday, the Pats placed offensive lineman Will Sherman on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Following Sunday’s 50-10 victory over the Jaguars in Week Seventeen, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross reverted to the practice squad.

The Patriots will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida for their final regular-season game of 2021, as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 1:00pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022.