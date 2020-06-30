PatriotMaven
Julian Edelman Welcomes Cam Newton to Patriots, Tom Brady Reacts to Post

Devon Clements

One of the first New England Patriots players to welcome quarterback Cam Newton to the team via a social media post is receiver Julian Edelman. 

Edelman posted a photoshopped photo on Tuesday of him and Newton both wearing Patriots uniforms, with a caption typed out using the same font that Newton uses on his Instagram posts.

Newton responded to the post, saying "1ØVĒ". But another quarterback chimed in on Edelman's post as well -- Tom Brady. 

Brady's comment was a friendly reminder of the relationship him and Edelman have. 

"I will always be your #1 (eye wink emoji)."

New England signed Newton to a reported one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million on Sunday. During free agency and the draft the Patriots chose to steer clear of signing a talented veteran quarterback after Tom Brady left and signed with the Buccaneers. The only moves they made at the position were signing veteran Brian Hoyer after he was cut from the Colts, and signing UDFA QBs Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith. Now they have signed Newton, who when healthy is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer for the starting job this upcoming season. 

