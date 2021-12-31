Feelin’ Stronger Everyday: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden Reveals 2018 Cancer Diagnosis

As a nine-year NFL veteran, New England Patriots’ running back Brandon Bolden is no stranger to adversity. The two-time Super Bowl Champion has faced some formidable adversaries during his time on the field. However, in 2018, Bolden faced perhaps the most fearsome opponent of all.

On Thursday, Bolden revealed (via a social media post) that he was diagnosed with a form of carcinoma following the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in February of 2018. Thankfully, he has won his battle with the disease, thus having been cancer-free for three years.

Via bbhulksmash, Instagram

“I lost the majority of function on the right side of my face and continued to play,’’ he said of the experience leading to his diagnosis. “It was just my face. It wasn’t the rest of my body, so I was OK with it.’’

Shortly after his diagnosis, Bolden underwent surgery to remove the cancer. Though there was a time in which he believed that his pro football career might have some to an end, Bolden has fought the disease and continues to feel stronger everyday.

Bolden spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins, signing with the team following his post-training camp release from the Patriots. He played one season in Miami before returning to New England for the 2019 campaign. Bolden opted out of the 2020 season, amidst COVID-19 health concerns.

In addition to being one of New England’s most valuable special teams’ contributors, Bolden has also proven to be a key member of their corps of running backs. After losing team captain James White for the season with a hip injury, the 31-year-old was called upon to accept the role of New England’s their-down back; one in which he has performed quite well. Bolden compiled 540 yards from scrimmage; 176 rushing yards on 36 carries, as well as 37 catches for 364 yards. With Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor having spent time away from the field in 2021, he has also seen his share of early down action. As a result, his experience and versatility have been heavily relied upon, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher.

Along with his prowess on the field, Bolden also remains one of the Patriots’ most popular and respected players in the locker room. He not only exhibits a keen understanding of New England’s playbook, but also uses that knowledge to mentor many of the team’s younger players.

With only a select few veteran teammates having known of his diagnosis, Bolden’s announcement came as a surprise to many. While the timing of his revelation seems to be more random than significant, he hopes that his message may help to provide hope and inspiration for those who continue to battle this dreaded disease.

“Just to show… like… I had cancer and I didn’t think I was going to play another down in the NFL,” Bolden told reporters on Thursday. “Here I am three years, going on four years, after having the surgery and still working strong. It was kind of one of those inspirational type deals for me because that took a lot. It was a lot of naysay from doctors and everything else and then I am here to prove people wrong and grow and get stronger.”

Despite having sparingly spoken about his health battles, Bolden remains determined to push forward in achieving his goals. One such goal is helping the Patriots to return to the postseason after a one year hiatus.

“I don’t ever talk about it. I rarely talk about it,” he said. “It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

New England hopes to return to the normalcy of their winning ways, as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week Seventeen showdown on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00pm ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.