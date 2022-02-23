For Love or Money? - Jackson, Patriots Have Yet to Discuss Potential Deal

Cornerback J.C. Jackson clearly established himself as the New England Patriots’ top option at the position in 2021. Having gained a reputation as a versatile, shutdown corner, his penchant for takeaways earned him the nickname ‘Mr. INT.’

In fact, the prolific defensive back has even entertained the idea of creating his own ‘isle of denial’ when it comes to covering some of the league’s best pass catchers.

As a result, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent is looking to be handsomely rewarded for his efforts when the NFL league year begins next month. However, Jackson is not so sure that said enrichment will come from the Patriots.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Tuesday, Jackson revealed that he and the Patriots have not engaged in any contract talks since the season ended.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson told Perry. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

Through seventeen regular season games, the 26-year-old compiled 44 solo tackles, a league-leading 23 passes-defensed and eight interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His eight interceptions were the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (11). In fact, he has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 25. For his efforts, Jackson was elected to his first Pro Bowl, as well as earning a selection as a second-team All-Pro.

Most notably, Jackson helped New England’s preventive unit to become among the top scoring defenses in the league. He routinely demonstrated an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on opposing quarterbacks. With each passing week, he continued to demonstrate the ability to be a formidable force at the position for many years to come.

While Jackson’s emergence as a top-level cornerback was great news for their defense, it does present something of a dilemma as the team heads into its offseason roster building for 2022. With the prolific corner set to enter free agency, the Pats must decide whether to sign him to a long-term extension, franchise tag him, or allow him to test the waters of free agency. While his price tag is almost certainly to be steep (and deservedly so), losing him may prove to be even more costly.

Jackson’s contract had been one of the greatest bargains in professional football. Having entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with New England, Jackson’s initial three-year pact carried only $60,000 in guarantees. In 2021, Jackson had a salary cap hit of $3.38 million as he played under a second-round restricted free agency tender.

While many have speculated that Jackson will be retained via the franchise tag, there are no guarantees for such a resolution. Aside from most players being averse to playing under its restriction, the franchise tag for Jackson projects at $17.28 million on a one-year deal. It also should be noted that the Patriots are not typically eager to use the franchise tag. Though the team has utilized the tag 10 times during the Bill Belichick era, they have done so just twice in the last nine offseasons.

Despite his likely distaste for the tag, Jackson appears to play under its terms, should he be forced to do so.

“I love the game,” Jackson told Perry. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play.”

Unsurprisingly, it is a near certainty that Jackson will command top-dollar on the open market, should he be headed there. With the Patriots typically reluctant to sign cornerbacks to long-term, lucrative deals, many have speculated as to whether Jackson may have played his final game in a Patriots uniform. Still, his predecessor, Stephon Gilmore, signed a five-year, $65 million deal that may be best described as mutually-beneficial for both he and the Patriots. While there is a chance that history may repeat itself, it is still too early to tell. New England typically enters into offseason negotiations at the eleventh hour.

Jackson revealed to Perry that the Patriots did approach him during the season about a potential extension. However, the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

“It was all positive things,” he said. “I wanted to focus on football [at the time.] I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn’t really come back to them on it.”

Wherever his future endeavors may take him, Jackson realizes that consistency in both his effort and his performance is paramount in achieving his goals. Those goals undoubtedly involve the enrichment of his game, as well as his financial portfolio. Though a scenario does exist in which the Patriots and Jackson reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of free agency on March 16, it may be more remote than originally thought. Having finished the 2021 season healthy and highly decorated with accolades, he appears destined to test the open market.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Jackson said. “ I’m taking it day by day. But it’s time for me to get paid. It’s time to get Mr. INT paid.”

Within the next few weeks, Jackson may still choose to continue as the top option in the Patriots defensive backfield for the foreseeable future. Should his desire to maximize his earnings outweigh his desire to remain in Foxboro, however, J.C. Jackson may be headed for a future outside of New England.