Foxboro Bounce-Back: Patriots Dominate Jaguars 50-10 in Week Seventeen

With a 34-3 loss by the Miami Dolphins to the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time in two seasons.

The New England Patriots entered Sunday’s Week Seventeen matchup not only needing a win, but also to make a statement to themselves, as well as the league.

The Patriots are still here.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards and three touchdown passes, two of which went to practice squad elevation Kristian Wilkerson. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 107 yards on 19 carries. New England’s defensive backfield picked off Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the team rolled to a 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Here is a look at Sunday’s Week Seventeen matchup between the Patriots and Jaguars:

First-Half Highlights

Clearly feeling the need for speed (in terms of getting off to a fast start), New England would strike first in Week Seventeen. The Pats put together an 11-play, 70-yard drive, highlighted by three key receptions from wideout Jakobi Meyers. Kristian Wilkerson, elevated for Sunday’s game from the practice squad, earned his first career NFL reception for a seven-yard gain. Running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris each contributed to a strong presence for the running game, capped by a 2-yard run by Harris.

Patriots 7, Jaguars 0

Jacksonville answered the Pats opening drive with a scoring journey of their own. Lawrence led the Jags 66 yards on eight plays. The majority of those yards came on a deep, 40-yard connection from Lawrence to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Despite penetrating into New England’s red zone, the Jaguars were unable to reach the endzone. Kicker Matthew Wright connected on a 29-yard field goal to put the Jags on the board.

Patriots 7, Jaguars 3

The Patriots wasted no time in keeping the Jaguars on their heels, finding the end zone on consecutive drives to begin Week Seventeen. Jones and the Pats traveled 66 yards on nine plays. Rhamondre Stevenson contributed a pair of early runs, setting up a 17-yard completion from Jones to tight end Hunter Henry. Harris crossed the goal line for the second time on Sunday, with a seven-yard touchdown run.

Patriots 14, Jaguars 3

New England’s defense also made its presence felt on the ensuing drive. Facing second-and-nine from New England’s 38-yard-line, Lawrence was intercepted by cornerback Myles Bryant after his pass sailed through the hands of receiver Ryquell Armstead. Taking over at the Jacksonville 33, the Pats found the end zone in just seven-plays. Jones connected with Wilkerson for his first-career touchdown on a six-yard strike.

Patriots 21, Jaguars 3

Heading into halftime, the Patriots added to their lead, via another interception of Lawrence. Cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off Jacksonville's rookie quarterback for his eighth interception of the season. The Pats would only need six plays to gain the necessary 33 yards for the score. Jones hit Meyers for the four-yard touchdown. It was Jones’ 20th touchdown pass of the season, setting a new franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie, previously set by Jim Plunkett with 19 in 1971.

NOTE: With his pick of Lawrence, J.C. Jackson tied Raiders’ cornerback Lester Hayes and Everson Walls of both the Cowboys and Giants, for the most interceptions by a player in his first four seasons with 25.

At the half: Patriots 28, Jaguars 3

Second-Half Highlights

The Patriots took full advantage of their opening drive of the second half. Possessing the ball to begin the third quarter, the Patriots gained 77 yards on six plays. Mac Jones capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kristian Wilkerson, his second scoring catch of the day. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point was blocked. Jaguars tackle Adam Gotsis. However, the Patriots added six to their growing lead.

Patriots 34, Jaguars 3

As the Patriots were thriving, Lawrence and the Jaguars’ continued to struggle. The 22-year-old tossed his third interception of the day, picked by safety Kyle Dugger at the Jacksonville 21-yard-line. Dugger nearly ran it back for the pick-six, but was pushed out-of-bounds at the Jaguars’ one yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson completed the drive with a one-yard touchdown rush.

Patriots 41, Jaguars 3

Though there were few opportunities for field-goal attempts in Week Seventeen, Patriots kicker Nick Folk would get his chance to light the Gillette Stadium scoreboard, capping an eleven-play, 53-yard drive by connecting on a 43-yard field goal. For Folk, it was his 35th field-goal of the season, tying him for the most in franchise history (set by Stephen Gostkowski in 2014).

Patriots 44, Jaguars 3

Having the game well-in-hand, the Patriots gave the ball to back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the results were familiar. Hoyer led the Pats on a seven-play, 74-yard drive, highlighted by a 46-yard connection with receiver Kendrick Bourne. Stevenson put the Pats at the half-century mark on points scored for the day with his six-yard run to the endzone. Though Jake Bailey mishandled the snap, eliminating the possibility for the extra point, the Pats put 50 points on the board for the second time this season.

Patriots 50, Jaguars 3

Despite their touchdown coming far too late in the game to be significant, the Jaguars were able to find the endzone. Lawrence hit running back Dare Ogunbowale for 28 yards and the score.

Still, the Patriots would finish Week Seventeen by dominating Jacksonville on both sides of the ball.

FINAL SCORE: Patriots 50, Jaguars 10

Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (hip), running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and safety Adrian Phillips (wrist) all left the game on Sunday and were listed as ‘questionable’ to return.

Up Next:

The Patriots will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida for their final regular-season game of 2021, as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 1:00pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022.