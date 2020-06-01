PatriotMaven
Stephon Gilmore Named to PFF 50

Devon Clements

PFF has been rolling out there PFF 50 over the past several days, which is their top 50 NFL players heading into the 2020 season. 

It took 37 players before they finally got to someone from the New England Patriots, but No. 12 on their list was none other than reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

It has yet to be determined if Gilmore is the only Patriots player to make PFF's list, as they still need to reveal their top 10 choices as of Monday. Other cornerbacks to make the list so far were San Francisco's Richard Sherman (14) and Los Angeles' Casey Hayward (39). 

Last season, Gilmore earned an 82.7 overall grade from PFF, which ranked 5th among cornerbacks, and had an 85.4 coverage grade, which ranked him at the same number. 

Gilmore was able to shut down some of the league's best receivers last season, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, and Amari Cooper. He led the league in passes defended (20) and was tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6), two of which were pick-sixes. His ability to shut down the opponent's top pass-catcher on a consistent basis is what earned him DPOY over players like Chandler Jones of the Cardinals (14 votes), TJ Watt of the Steelers (10 votes), and Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers (two votes).

Gilmore, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro squad, became the first cornerback since Charles Woodson in 2009 to receive the DPOY award. 

