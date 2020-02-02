Stephon Gilmore Wins Defensive Player of the Year Award

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season, per the league.

Gilmore was able to shut down some of the league's best receivers, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, and Amari Cooper. He led the league in passes defended (20) and was tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6), two of which were pick-sixes. His ability to shut down the opponent's top pass-catcher on a consistent basis is what earned him DPOY over players like Chandler Jones of the Cardinals (14 votes), TJ Watt of the Steelers (10 votes), and Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers (two votes).

Gilmore, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro squad, becomes the first cornerback since Charles Woodson in 2009 to receive the DPOY award.

Others to receive votes for the award were Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (2), Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (1).