PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Stephon Gilmore Wins Defensive Player of the Year Award

Devon Clements

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season, per the league.

Gilmore was able to shut down some of the league's best receivers, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, and Amari Cooper. He led the league in passes defended (20) and was tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6), two of which were pick-sixes. His ability to shut down the opponent's top pass-catcher on a consistent basis is what earned him DPOY over players like Chandler Jones of the Cardinals (14 votes), TJ Watt of the Steelers (10 votes), and Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers (two votes). 

Gilmore, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro squad, becomes the first cornerback since Charles Woodson in 2009 to receive the DPOY award. 

Others to receive votes for the award were Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (2), Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (1). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'The Great Brady Heist' Gives A Fresh Look At Tom Brady's International Jersey Scandal

WARNING: Spoilers are included in this review.

Devon Clements

Could WR Danny Amendola Return to New England? https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/news/lions-danny-amendola-could-return-to-patriots-with-tom-brady

John Maakaron

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' Devin McCourty Explains Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said he heard first-hand from Tom Brady the meaning behind his cryptic social media post.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Says It Was Plan All Week to Bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty recalled that it was the plan all week to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, which is contrary to what Butler and Eric Rowe said about the situation.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post May Have Been Kobe Bryant Tribute

An Instagram post by Tom Brady that many have speculated could be hinting at Brady's offseason decision could actually just be a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

WATCH: Tom Brady, Sony Michel Hilariously Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and running back Sony Michel read some mean tweets during Thursday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Devon Clements

Jason McCourty: 'I Definitely Plan on Playing Next Year'

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, age-32, said he intends on playing football next season after undergoing groin surgery a couple weeks back.

Devon Clements

Patriots React to OL Coach Dante Scarnecchia's Retirement

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia of the Patriots announced his retirement from the NFL after 34 seasons total in New England.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This Tom Brady Story Shows How QB's Selfless Mentality Changed Over Years

Scott Pioli's story about Tom Brady and how he handled his contract negotiations in the mid-2000s shows how time has changed the way Brady feels about his situation in New England.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Says Tom Brady's Future Won't Impact His Decision

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said Tom Brady's decision this offseason doesn't affect which decision McCourty will make during free agency.

Devon Clements