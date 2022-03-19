Good Business: Why Patriots-Henry Anderson Contract Rework is a Potentially Savvy Move

Retaining the services of DL Henry Anderson will pay off for the New England Patriots in 2022, both on the field, as well as financially.

Despite making some offseason improvements to both their run and pass defense in 2021, the New England Patriots entered the 2022 league year hoping to gain some improvement in each area for the upcoming season.

Sometimes, those improvements begin with retaining some of the potential contributors already residing on your roster.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and defensive lineman Henry Anderson have agreed to a reworked contract, paying him a base salary of $1.25 million; a reduction from the $2.5 million he earned in 2021. Yates’ report also indicates that the 30-year-old can make up the salary difference through easier playtime incentives than those that were in his initial deal.

In turn, the Patriots will add $1.25 million in cap space.

However, the financial savings will not be the only benefit for the Patriots in retaining Anderson’s services for 2022.

Anderson agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with New England, with the potential of being worth up to $11 million, during the 2021 offseason. The versatile lineman played a limited role in the Pats defense, compiling three solo tackles. In each of his first four games with the Pats, Anderson had played 3, 18, 11, and 3 snaps respectively, as he attempted to find his comfort in New England’s defensive sets.

It should also be noted that much of his lack of playing time last season was also due to injury. Anderson left during the first half of New England’s Week Four matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an apparent chest injury. He was listed as questionable to return almost immediately upon leaving the game. Just prior to the start of the second half, it was announced that Anderson would not return to the game. Two days later, Anderson was diagnosed with a torn pectoral, which ended his season.

Having spent three seasons in the AFC East, the former New York Jet is well-versed in the numerous offensive schemes within the division. He also has proven himself capable of playing all over the defensive front, having aligned everywhere from the 9-technique [EDGE} spot to the 0-technique [Nose] position. With New England having struggled in defending mobile quarterbacks, the Pats will likely look to move Anderson around the line, to help create favorable matchups for him.

At his best, Anderson is a stout run defender. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated great skill when moving quickly into position to stop the run. Listed at 6’6” 301 pounds, he posted the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps in 2020 (cred: NFL Next Gen Stats). His presence was expected to help bolster a Patriots line, which had its problems against the run in 2020. In 2022, his most significant contributions to New England’s defense will likely come against the run.

Still, Anderson had also performed well against the pass during Patriots’ training camp in 2021, routinely applying pressure to the quarterback. Prior to becoming one of New York’s premier run defenders, he notched seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2018. If healthy, Anderson should provide an extra boost to the Patriots pass defense, in addition to his prowess as a run defender.

While Anderson had been mentioned as a potential candidate for either trade or release, his skill set and potential have brought him back to Foxboro for at least one more season. As such, he will remain a part of a Patriots defensive line which also features Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr, Byron Cowart, Daniel Ekuale and Bill Murray.