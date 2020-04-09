Stephen Gostkowski's tenure in New England included several memorable moments. Whether it was during his rookie season in 2006 in which he kicked a 31-yard field goal to beat the San Diego Chargers in the divisional round of the playoffs, or the numerous game-winning field goals he's kicked during the regular season since then, Gostkowski did not have a shortage of clutch kicks when his team needed him the most.

In total, Gostkowski has kicked - and made - 413 field goals in the regular and postseason combined during his time with the Patriots. But what does Gostkowski define as his most "meaningful" kick?

The veteran kicker gave his answer to that question during his interview with Tom E. Curran on the "Patriots Talk Podcast".

“Definitely the one to finish off the Rams. That was the most meaningful for me just because, it wasn’t the game-winner, but it definitely sealed the game and having missed a kick in a few of the Super Bowls, you start to feel like, ‘Oh man, am I ever going to get a chance?’”

The kick Gostkowski is referring to was during Super Bowl LIII in which New England took on the Los Angeles Rams. The score was 10-3 in favor of the Patriots with 1:16 remaining in the 4th quarter. New England had possession of the football and it was a 4th & inches situation, so Bill Belichick called upon Gostkowski to seal the game for New England, and he did just that. Gostkowski made the 41-yard attempt, which made it a two-possession game and eliminated any chance of Los Angeles marching down the field on the ensuing drive and tying or winning the game with a touchdown.

That kick, though it technically wasn't a game-winner, sealed the team's sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history, which tied the Patriots for most championships by an NFL team in league history, and helped quarterback Tom Brady win his sixth championship, which is most by an NFL player in league history.

As a player thanks ranks 5th all-time in NFL history in field goal percentage (87.3%), that kick will most definitely be one that Gostkowski will never forget.