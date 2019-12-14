Patriot Maven
WATCH: Bill Belichick Shares Hilarious Story about Gronk Falling Asleep on Floor During Pre-Draft Meeting

Devon Clements

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was selected to the NFL 100 All-Time team Friday night. What brought smiles to the viewers of the NFL 100 show that evening wasn't just Gronkowski's nomination as of one of the best ever to play the game, but also a story Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had to share about Gronkowski.

Belichick, while on the panel of the show, told a story about one time when Gronkowski fell asleep on the floor during a pre-draft meeting when he was waiting for Belichick and company to meet him. New England's staff walked in, and there he was - asleep on the floor. 

Watch the whole story right here: 

