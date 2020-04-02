PatriotMaven
Rob Gronkowski Revealed as White Tiger on 'The Masked Singer'

Devon Clements

Did you Rob Gronkowski could sing and dance? Well, he can. Unfortunately, his pipes weren't good enough to keep him on "The Masked Singer".

You heard that right. It was revealed on Wednesday night's episode of FOX's hit TV show that the former Patriots tight end was the one wearing the white tiger costume all this time. 

For those of you not aware of how "The Masked Singer" works, it's a competition in which celebrities where animal costumes to hide their identities and perform on stage in an effort to make it through the various stages of the competition by outperforming their peers. Throughout the process the judge's panel tries to guess who the face is behind the mask based on clues given before, during and after each celebrities performance, but the celebrity isn't revealed until they are eliminated from the show. 

A couple of the judge's on the panel had guessed Gronkowski to be the white tiger, along with thousands of fans who know the voice and personality of the future Hall of Fame tight end. The intros for the white tiger during the competition helped lead to that conclusion:

"First off, I've always wanted to learn how to dance. I've always had my own type of rhythm, I've always loved to dance, but I got to be taught by professionals real dance moves, real rhythm," Gronkowski said once he was eliminated. "It just felt great.

"The White Tiger has some special, contagious energy that he brings to the table. That's why he's wondering why he's going home."

Bill Belichick's Scouting Notes From '91 Still Show What He Values on Offense Today

"Don't let the lack of blocking ability eliminate a good player."

Devon Clements

How Patriots' Team Plane Transferred 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China to U.S.

How a request from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker had the Patriots' team plan traveling to Shenzhen, China to gather 1.2 million N95 masks.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Shares Words of Encouragement Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

"Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots to Release QB Cody Kessler

The Patriots are now down to Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on their QB depth chart.

Devon Clements

Article about Antonio Gipson and his potential fit as the next James…

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: What Would Trade into 2nd Round Look Like for New England?

If the Patriots want to draft this year's top tight end, they'll need to acquire a second round pick. But what will it take, and how could it affect the rest of their draft?

Devon Clements

Patriots Still Odds-On Favorites to Win AFC East Next Season

Despite losing Tom Brady the Patriots are still the oddsmaker's favorite to win the AFC East next season.

Devon Clements

Potential quarterback prospects for the Patriots

Max McAuliffe

Report: NFL Owners Approve Expanded Playoffs Beginning in 2020

14 teams will now participate in the playoffs, but only one from each conference will get a bye week.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Has Been Gifted Buccaneers' No. 12 Jersey

Wideout Chris Godwin will wear No. 14 moving forward.

Devon Clements

