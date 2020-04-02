Rob Gronkowski Revealed as White Tiger on 'The Masked Singer'

Did you Rob Gronkowski could sing and dance? Well, he can. Unfortunately, his pipes weren't good enough to keep him on "The Masked Singer".

You heard that right. It was revealed on Wednesday night's episode of FOX's hit TV show that the former Patriots tight end was the one wearing the white tiger costume all this time.

For those of you not aware of how "The Masked Singer" works, it's a competition in which celebrities where animal costumes to hide their identities and perform on stage in an effort to make it through the various stages of the competition by outperforming their peers. Throughout the process the judge's panel tries to guess who the face is behind the mask based on clues given before, during and after each celebrities performance, but the celebrity isn't revealed until they are eliminated from the show.

A couple of the judge's on the panel had guessed Gronkowski to be the white tiger, along with thousands of fans who know the voice and personality of the future Hall of Fame tight end. The intros for the white tiger during the competition helped lead to that conclusion:

"First off, I've always wanted to learn how to dance. I've always had my own type of rhythm, I've always loved to dance, but I got to be taught by professionals real dance moves, real rhythm," Gronkowski said once he was eliminated. "It just felt great.

"The White Tiger has some special, contagious energy that he brings to the table. That's why he's wondering why he's going home."