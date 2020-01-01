WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Spiked Steve Harvey's Lego Bust on New Years Eve

New Year's Eve in 2019 was an opportunity to celebrate, reminisce on the past year, and to Gronk spike a Steve Harvey lego bust. Wait, what?

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on FOX's New Years Eve coverage Tuesday night with host/comedian Steve Harvey. While dressed up in a throwback football uniform, Gronkowski took the beautiful lego bust of Harvey that was on set and spiked it, which caused the bust to explode into what looked like a million pieces. Unsurprisingly, Harvey didn't appreciate the move.

Check out the full clip: