WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Spiked Steve Harvey's Lego Bust on New Years Eve

Devon Clements

New Year's Eve in 2019 was an opportunity to celebrate, reminisce on the past year, and to Gronk spike a Steve Harvey lego bust. Wait, what?

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on FOX's New Years Eve coverage Tuesday night with host/comedian Steve Harvey. While dressed up in a throwback football uniform, Gronkowski took the beautiful lego bust of Harvey that was on set and spiked it, which caused the bust to explode into what looked like a million pieces. Unsurprisingly, Harvey didn't appreciate the move. 

Check out the full clip:

