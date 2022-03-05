Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper? — Patriots Among Teams Mentioned to Possibly Acquire WR Amari Cooper

The New England Patriots are expected to seek some help at wide receiver this offseason. As fate would have it, one of the league’s top players may soon be available.

However, will it be worth their while to pursue him? Better yet, will it be worth the cost?

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday, the Dallas Cowboys are “likely” to release veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper in the coming days. Despite being one of the most productive wideouts in the NFL, Cooper’s $20 million salary will become guaranteed March 20, making him a bit too costly for the Cowboys as they head into the 2022 season.

Schefter further reported that Dallas has been attempting to trade Cooper. However, they were unable to find a willing suitor, due to the nature of his salary. Any team trading for Cooper would automatically inherit his $20 million price tag.

Instead, if Cooper is indeed released, he will be free to sign with any team, on an agreed-upon value by he and his new team. Also, his signing could be made official prior to the start of free agency on March 16. Though he may not reach an agreement on a deal worth $20+ million per year, Copper is still expected to command top dollar on the open market.

The Alabama product is still a highly productive wideout, capable of instantly transforming a team’s corps of receivers. Still, 2021 was an overall down year overall for Cooper. He finished the season, having compiled 65 receptions, 865 receiving yards, and a catch rate of 65.4%; his lowest totals since 2017. As a result, Cooper often found himself the second option at the position [behind receiver CeeDee Lamb] for Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott. However, he still possesses a versatile skill set, which allows him to align on the outside, as well as in the slot. At age 27, Cooper likely has more than a few prime years left in his arsenal.

Primed for the Pats?

Having a clear need at the position, the Patriots have been mentioned among Cooper’s potential suitors. On the surface, their interest would make sense. Not only does New England lack a clear number one option at the position, their quarterback Mac Jones would greatly benefit from playing alongside a receiver with both the talent and experience possessed by Cooper. He has amassed at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six pro seasons. Since joining the NFL in 2015, he has hauled in 46 touchdown passes, placing him ninth among all receivers in that timeframe.

From Cooper’s perspective, a union would seemingly be amenable, as well. Not only would he get the chance to play for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but also to join an offense featuring Jones at quarterback. In addition, Cooper would presumably enjoy not having to align against a Patriots’ defense which has held him to eight catches on 17 targets for 83 yards and one touchdown across three career meetings.

Seems like an easy decision, right? Not so fast…

Despite Cooper’s prowess at the position, his price is likely to be a deterrent for the Patriots, should he hit the open market. The Patriots currently have slightly under $4.9 million in available cap room (per Patriots’ salary cap expert Miguel Benzan), which is clearly not enough for the team to be a major player in the Amari Cooper market; both via trade or free agency. With a handful of cap-clearing moves to be made to even enter the discussion, the Pats may find that Cooper’s cost will exceed their budget.

Though Cooper would look pretty good in a Patriots uniform in 2022 and beyond, New England is likely to choose alternative options to upgrade their receiver depth chart; via free agency, as well as the draft. While there is a slight chance for him to join the Foxboro fold, Cooper is given to find more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.