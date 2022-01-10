Headache at Hard Rock: Patriots Drop Regular-Season Finale to Dolphins, 33-24

With their loss, New England drops to 10-7 on the 2021 NFL season, as they prepare for a return to the postseason after a one-year absence.

The New England Patriots continued their late season struggles in Miami in Week Eighteen of the 2021 NFL Season. This time, it is sending them into the postseason on a sour note.

Needing a win to keep their slim chances of winning the AFC East alive, the Patriots fell behind 14-0 after the first two drives. One of which resulted in a pick-six from quarterback Mac Jones to Miami cornerback Xavien Howard.

Jones completed 20 of his 30 passes for 261 yards with one touchdown and the aforementioned interception. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 15-for-22 for 109 yards with one touchdown. Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Pats fell to Miami, 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Having dropped their pair of games against the Dolphins in 2021, the Patriots finish the season with a 10-7 record.

First Half Highlights

Miami struck first in the 2021 regular-season finale with a 13-play, 77 yard drive taking over seven minutes off the clock in the opening drive of the game. Tagovailoa effectively utilized the quick pass, along with the RPO, highlighting the drive with a 13-yard completion to tight end Mike Gesicki. The Alabama product connected with another Crimson Tide receiver, Jalen Waddle, for a seven-yard touchdown strike.

Dolphins 7, Patriots 0

Miami’s defense made its presence felt on the ensuing drive, putting points of the own on the scoreboard at Hard Rock Stadium. On just the third offensive play of the drive from New England, Dolphins’ cornerback Xavier Howard jumped the route on a pass from Jones intended for Jakobi Meyers. Howard intercepted the pass and returned it 37 yards for the touchdown.

Dolphins 14, Patriots 0

On a drive in which Miami looked to have been stopped by the Pats defense, they still managed to earn three points on a 15-play, 77-yard drive. After a pass intended for Devante Parker from Tagovailoa was nearly intercepted by safety Devin McCourty, Miami would retain possession on a fourth-down fake punt conversion. Dolphins’ punter Michael Palardy scrambles to the left, reaching the Miami 43-yard line, which was just short of the first-down marker. However, Brandon Bolden was flagged for a highly-questionable unnecessary roughness penalty, giving Miami the first down. The replay showed that Bolden made slight contact with Palardy’s shoulder pad as the punter slid, but did not make contact with his head. Miami would capitalize on the second chance, as kicker Jason Sanders hit a 30-yard field goal.

Dolphins 17, Patriots 0

The Patriots earned their first points of the day with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter. Jones led the Patriots 74 yards on seven plays. The play of the drive came on a 35-yard completion from Jones to tight end Hunter Henry. Bolden would find the endzone for New England, springing for a 15-yard cut back touchdown run, facilitated by a great block by fullback Jakob Johnson.

At the half: Dolphins 17, Patriots 7

Second-Half Highlights

New England had the ball to open the second half, and they would capitalize on their opportunity. The Pats traveled 50 yards in 13 plays, much of which came from stout runs from Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden. Inside the Miami 20, Jones was sacked by Christian Wilkins, with a major assist from Jaelan Phillips. The Pats settled for a 43-yard Nick Folk field goal, cutting the Dolphins lead to seven.

Dolphins 17, Patriots 10

Miami answered the Pats’ scoring drive with an eight-play, 75-yard drive which resulted in another trip to the end zone. On 3rd-and-7 from the New England 25-yard line, Tagovailoa attempted to find receiver Mack Hollins in the end zone where Jalen Mills was flagged for pass interference. The Dolphins capitalized on the penalty as Duke Johnson completed the one-yard touchdown run.

Dolphins 24, Patriots 10

Facing a 14-point deficit, New England attempted to spark a comeback attempt by getting aggressive. On 3rd-and-4, Jones connected with Jakobi Meyers on a brilliant catch from an equally brilliant throw for a 28-yard gain. Just two plays later, Brandon Bolden gained 19 yards to reach the Miami 20. However, the momentum would be short-lived. With Ted Karras in at center, Mac Jones fumbled the snap which was recovered by Jaelan Phillips. Miami took advantage of the turnover, with Jason Sanders connecting on a 49-yard field goal.

Dolphins 27, Patriots 10

With their backs against the wall, New England was determined to keep themselves in the game. Jones and the Patriots marched 75 yards on ten plays. The highlight of the drive was once again a textbook connection from Jones to Henry, this time for a 32-yard gain. Facing 3rd and 15 from the Miami 18-yard-line, Bolden took a short toss from Jones 15 yards into the endzone. The Pats were back within ten points of the lead with just over six and one-half minutes left in the game.

Dolphins 27, Patriots 17

Despite a previous lack of success in their attempts, The Patriots found the end zone with a six play, 75-yard drive. Jones began the drive by once again connecting with Jakobi Meyers on a 39-yard reception. Following a pass interference call against Miami cornerback Xavien Howard, Damien Harris carried it across the goal line, cutting the Dolphins' lead to only three points with 2:53 left in the game.

Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

However, New England was unable to make a timely defensive stop on Miami’s final drive, which pinned the Patriots to their own two-yard line on a stellar punt from Michael Palary. Though the Pats would make a last-gasp attempt, Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen recovered a New England fumble in the endzone

FINAL: Dolphins 33, Patriots 24

INJURY UPDATE:

Patriots injury updates: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (head) and DB Sean Davis (shoulder) both left Sunday’s game in the first half. Stevenson would return to the game in the second half.

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn did not return to the game after suffering an ankle injury in the first half.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore suffered a right leg injury in the fourth quarter and was carted off the field.

Up Next:

The Patriots return to the playoffs after a one year absence. Destination and opponent to be determined by the outcome of Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders

If the Raiders win, New England will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills as the number six seed. If the Chargers win, the Pats are on to Cincinnati to face the Bengals as the fifth seed.