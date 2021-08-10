Regarding Henry: Injuries Should Not Define the Potential of Patriots TE Hunter Henry

The 26-year-old Patriots tight end is not as injury prone as one might be led to believe.

Far too often in sports, an athlete’s potential (or even career) is unfortunately defined by their health and durability. Despite the physical prowess or internal desire, the body simply does not provide the overall health needed to reach the ultimate goal.

While some athletes sadly fit this description, others are unfairly labeled as such. As the time-missing from the field begins to pile up, so do the accusations of that player being ‘soft,’ ‘injury-prone’ or the ever-dreaded, ‘made of glass.’ However, these social media ‘evaluations’ are generally the result of initial and emotional reactions to injury news. Seldom does it involve a fair evaluation of said player’s injury history.

Into this category, falls New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

During Sunday afternoon’s team practice, Henry suffered a shoulder injury while participating in a blocking drill. He was evaluated by the training staff, before leaving the field. He neither returned to practice, nor participated in Monday’s session. Since that time, he has reportedly undergone an MRI.

Almost immediately, Henry’s medical history became the presumptuous hot topic of discussion throughout the Patriots fan base. Before an update was provided on his condition, the trending topic on social media became Henry's “games-played.” Since being drafted by the Los Angeles (née San Diego) Chargers in 2016, Henry has appeared in only two thirds of the team’s games; 56 of a possible 82 (including playoffs.)

Injury Prone? Not so fast

On this surface, this stat understandably raises an eyebrow. However, it is only fair to consider the circumstances surrounding Henry’s attendance record. While having had his share of hard luck when it comes to injuries, he is far from deserving the “chronically injured” reputation with which some have saddled him.

Of the 26 games missed by the 26-year-old during his NFL tenure, 16 came during 2018. Henry missed the entire regular season with an ACL tear in his right leg. He would return for the second of the Chargers’ two playoff games that season; ironically, a matchup against the Patriots in the divisional round. Henry played only 14 snaps in the Bolts’ 41-28 loss.

When removing 2018 from the equation, one might be surprised to learn that Henry has actually been on the playing field more often than expected. During his remaining four years with the Chargers, he has played in at least 75 percent of his games, playing 14 or more in three of them. From 2016-2019, Henry is one of only 11 tight ends to have three seasons with at least 12 games played and 10 starts in the NFL.

Henry’s detractors may point to his 2019 season, during which he again missed extended time. He suffered a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee in September, causing him to miss four games as a result. Still, Henry returned to action showing no signs of lingering complications. In his Week 6 comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry caught eight passes for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns, arguably his best game of the season.

Since that time, neither knee injury (each completely unrelated to the other) has caused Hunter Henry to miss additional playing time.

During the offseason, New England signed the talented tight end to a three-year, $37.5 million deal to bolster their production at the position. That is a pricey contract to provide for a player with questionable durability. Pairing Henry alongside camp standout Jonnu Smith has reinvigorated optimism surrounding the Patriots offense. True, Henry must stay on the field to make it work. However, it should be noted that his recent shoulder setback is not expected to keep him out of action for a lengthy period of time. On Tuesday ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henry is expected to miss "a couple of weeks," and that the shoulder injury is “not serious.” Though a timetable has yet to be set for his return, Henry should be ready for the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

Despite some squeamishness among few fans and media, the Patriots seem concerned neither with Henry’s past physicals, nor his ability to contribute to the team upon his return. When asked about Henry’s status on Tuesday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick responded:

"Hunter has participated in everything that he's been able to since he's been here. He's gained a lot of experience, he’s a smart guy. He'll be back when he can come back."

That being said, the Patriots will undoubtedly keep a ‘sharp eye’ on the health of Hunter Henry in the coming days and weeks. However, the same can be said of all players on their roster. Injury can strike any player at any time. While Henry may have some blemishes on his attendance record, failing to examine the context of those absences does a disservice to the team, the fanbase, and (of course) Henry himself. The Patriots invested in him to contribute a great deal to the team. With fate's allowance, Hunter Henry will seize that chance sooner, than later.