Isaiah Wynn Ready to Add 'Consistent' to His Resume

Isaiah Wynn hasn't had the best start to his NFL career. Injuries have forced him to take a back seat in New England.

After being drafted in 2018, Wynn missed the entire season due to a torn Achilles. Then 2019 came along and it appeared that Wynn would get to prove why the Patriots drafted him in the first round. That didn't end up being the case. Wynn once again suffered an injury, this time two games into the regular season. He then missed eight games.

Headed into 2020, Wynn is hoping that he can be a more consistent player. He spoke to Patriots.com Paul Perillo about the benefit of undergoing an entire offseason without rehab for the first time in his career.

"Last year for me really was my really rookie year, so I had some occasional rookie ups and downs especially coming back the last [six] games," Wynn said. "I still have a lot of room to improve on. I'm looking forward to getting back out there and being out there regularly.

"This offseason was my first official offseason because I'm able to just go out and work out and not rehab. It's been different. It's great being able to still be involved with everything that's going on with our team with the meetings and all that, but that aspect of not having that camaraderie of being in the same facility together is missed. Other than that it's been great."

Wynn is tasked with a tough job in 2020. He will be likely be protecting Jarrett Stidham's blindside. It's tough to expect a lot from Stidham (if he becomes the starter) and there is no doubt there will be a drop off from his predecessor Tom Brady. It would be asking a lot for the young QB to get the ball out as quickly as Brady did and make the same caliber of throws.

The offensive line will be forced to be even better in 2020. They will need to hold their blocks longer as Stidham progresses through his reads and ensure that the running backs have even larger holes to run through.The line will be bolstered by the return of David Andrews and the re-signing of Joe Thuney. When you add Wynn to the mix, we could see running backs like Sony Michel have an impressive season and plenty of time for the quarterback to throw in the pocket.

The Patriots need a healthy and consistent Wynn if they want to be succesfull in 2020. With his attitude heading into training camp, he appears ready to prove that New England made a wise investment drafting him in 2018.