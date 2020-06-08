James White Explains Meaning Behind 'Black Lives Matter'

Many wonder what the slogan "Black Lives Matter" means. It has sparked conversation especially recently, as it has been used in spoken word and on posters during the protesting that has taken place across the country over the past two weeks. Some don't like the use of the exclusionary phrase, while others believe it is very appropriate given the oppression of the black community specifically.

James White provided some clarity to that discussion, using Instagram as a way to explain what that the common hashtag really means.

"As a black person in America all we ask is to be treated justly. We breathe and bleed the same way as everyone else. When we say “black lives matter” it is to raise awareness for the unjust treatment that we have been dealing with for far too long. It doesn’t mean we hate America or the flag, it also doesn’t mean we are more important than any other race.

"Of course ALL lives matter. We simply want to see changes because we can’t keep seeing things like innocent people being killed or beaten by the police or even being racially profiled by fellow Americans (just to name a few). We don’t want to be “feared “or seen as a “threat”. We want young black kids to feel like they matter in our society and that they don’t have to feel inferior because the color of their skin. We have to make a change! We all can make a difference!"